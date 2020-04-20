Several locals have celebrated birthdays recently while still practicing social distancing. Share with us your pictures of safe birthday celebrations in a direct message or by emailing editor@mcalesternews.com with names and a brief description.
Holly and Joshua Grilliot celebrate Vivian Brenner’s birthday on Friday, April 10, in McAlester while practicing social distancing.
Neighbors and friends celebrate Vivian Brenner’s fourth birthday on Friday, April 10, in McAlester while practicing social distancing. Her favorite song, "Baby Shark," played as she was pulled in a wagon around town by her family to her friends' homes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.