Beare Manor hosted a drive-thru parade for residents and staff on May 6.
Attendees included family and friends of Beare Manor, while local fire departments from Haileyville and Hartshorne also attended.
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Harold Edwards, 87, of McAlester, died Thursday, May 14, at McAlester Regional Health Center. Viewing will be Saturday and Sunday. Funeral services will be Monday, May 18, at 2 p.m. at the Victory Park Baptist Church with Pastor Jody Domingue officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemet…
Carol Dawn McCarroll, 68, of Hartshorne, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa. Viewing will be on Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home in Hartshorne. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Elmwood Cemetery i…
Sadie Smith, 87, of Harts-horne, died on Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Hartshorne. Viewing will be today at First Assembly of God Church in Hartshorne. Funeral services will be on Saturday at 2 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church in Hartshorne.
Jim Phillips, 92, departed this life on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Oklahoma City. Viewing will be on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home in Hartshorne. Funeral services will be on Monday, May 18, at 10 a.m. at Brumley-Mills Chapel i…
