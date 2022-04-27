Gavin Gibson thwacked a ball over the net and Michael Navarette slapped it back as they smiled during a quick volley.
"Yes! Hit it again — good job," Hartshorne PE coach Russ Renfroe hollered from the sideline as Hartshorne Middle School students returned consecutive volleys from the pickleball court in the gym.
The students on opposing teams of two grinned and fist-pumped as their squads scored throughout the pickleball round during PE class.
Pickleball is a fast-growing sport with 4.8 million players in 2021 after a 39.3% growth rate over the past two years, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association’s (SFIA) 2022 Topline Participation Report. Washington state lawmakers made pickleball the official state sport in March and there is consideration of adding the sport to the Olympics at some point.
Hartshorne started its pickleball program around January after receiving a $350 grant through USA Pickleball to purchase two nets, some balls, and donations of paddles from a few companies.
Jan Gilmore helped start the pickleball program at Hartshorne and said a principal told her one student didn't like going to PE class until after pickleball was introduced and now she loves it.
"That's the kind of support you want to hear," the USA Pickleball ambassador said. "If you're supporting these kids and they're enjoying it, that's what it's all about."
She said the program took off with students and teachers getting interested immediately after setting up courts and having some paddle companies donating paddles.
Gilmore said teachers have enjoyed the game, but she most enjoys seeing reactions from the students who start getting into the sport.
Pickleball is played on a court size of 20 feet by 44 feet with a 34-inch tall net in the middle, according to USA Pickleball. Players in singles or doubles use wooden paddles about twice the size of ping pong paddles to hit a perforated pickleball over the net to score points.
Hartshorne now has one court at the middle and two at the elementary school gym — Monday nights bringing more players out with high school students and teachers.
"We at Hartshorne are fortunate enough to not only have received a grant and equipment but we also have a USA Pickleball Ambassador on staff," Hartshorne Public Schools Superintendent Jason Lindley said in a press release. "Jan Gilmore is helping us lead the way for other schools to hopefully follow suit and prepare students for a healthier lifestyle and an activity they can enjoy through all stages of their life."
"It goes by skill level and age so it's for everybody," Gilmore said.
Gilmore said she is a regional ambassador trying to grow the sport in the area.
She is a former longtime educator who retired after 20 years as an elementary principal in Wilburton about three years ago.
Friends soon afterward told Gilmore about pickleball, so she gave it a try at the JI Stipe Center in McAlester and said she couldn't stop playing.
"I was addicted — anybody that plays is hooked right off the bat," Gilmore said. "It's good for your mental health, your physical health, your emotional health. And the best part is the people that you meet."
Gilmore said she plays in national tournaments and knows several people in southeast Oklahoma who compete at the state and national levels.
She started working part-time at Hartshorne and noticed an opportunity to offer an engaging activity to students who might not be interested in other activities already offered at schools.
"They can play this and play outside if they have a portable net and it's worked out great," Gilmore said.
Schools in the surrounding area also receiving community grants for pickleball equipment include Tannehill, Stuart, and Wewoka.
Gilmore said she hopes to continue growing the sport throughout the surrounding area, including in McAlester maybe with some pickleball courts in parks.
"It's the fastest growing sport around," Gilmore said.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.