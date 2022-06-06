Karen Boatright drills a serve that gets returned and she sends it back over the net for a point and a cheer for her team.
The retired city of McAlester employee cheers and touches paddles with her teammate after scoring a point at a recent pickleball clinic in Hartshorne with a professional instructor.
Karen started playing pickleball two years ago after helping her parents deal with dementia added stress on top of daily life — and said she benefited in many ways.
"Pickleball has helped me mentally, it has helped me physically, and it has actually helped my vision," Karen said.
"It has really helped my life," she said.
Pickleball is a fast-growing sport with 4.8 million players in 2021 after a 39.3% growth rate over the past two years, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association’s (SFIA) 2022 Topline Participation Report. Washington state lawmakers made pickleball the official state sport in March and there is consideration to add the sport to the Olympics at some point.
The sport is played on a court size of 20 feet by 44 feet with a 34-inch tall net in the middle, according to USA Pickleball. Players in singles or doubles use wooden paddles about twice the size of ping pong paddles to hit a perforated pickleball over the net to score points.
Professional Moira Roush hosted the recent clinic in Hartshorne to offer beginners a way into the sport, and more experienced players tips on serves, positioning, and more.
Moira is an accomplished pickleball professional, winning the US Open eight times in her group and recently taking second in the national senior women's pro singles and becoming national champion in women's doubles and mixed doubles.
She loved seeing the sport grow in the last few years, like with the Oklahoma City Pickleball Club gaining more than 2,000 members.
"And it's really a family sport and that's one of the things I think is so great about it," Moira said. "You don't need very much so people were buying nets and setting them up in the cul-de-sac or driveway, and chalking or taping the lines.
"It's for everybody," she said.
Two dads created pickleball in 1965 for their Washington families by using an old badminton court, ping pong paddles, and a wiffle ball.
Moira said she played league tennis for about 25 years and pickleball interested her because of the singles aspect, tons of tournaments, and lots of fun.
She said experienced tennis players will have advantages playing pickleball with serving, plus strong forehand and backhand action.
But pickleball doesn't allow players in the house — the seven feet closest to the net on either side — which Moira told players at the clinic takes away drop shots used in tennis.
"These clinics are so beneficial to us," Karen said.
Jan Gilmore, a USA Pickleball regional ambassador, helped start a pickleball class this year at Hartshorne Middle School, where she teaches part time.
During a recent class, student Gavin Gibson drilled a shot over the net and classmate Michael Navarette slapped it back during a quick volley.
"Yes! Hit it again — good job," Hartshorne PE coach Russ Renfroe hollered from the sideline.
The students on opposing teams of two players grinned and fist-pumped as their squads scored throughout the pickleball round during PE class.
Jan helped Hartshorne start its pickleball class around January after receiving a $350 grant through USA Pickleball to purchase two nets, some balls, and donations of paddles from a few companies.
She said the program took off with students and teachers getting interested immediately after setting up courts and having some paddle companies donate paddles.
Jan said a principal told her one student didn't like going to PE class until after pickleball was introduced — and now she loves it.
"That's the kind of support you want to hear," Jan said with a smile. "If you're supporting these kids and they're enjoying it, that's what it's all about."
Hartshorne now has one court at the middle and two at the elementary school gym — Monday nights bringing more players out with high school students and teachers.
"It goes by skill level and age so it's for everybody," Jan said.
Jan is a former longtime educator who retired after 20 years as an elementary principal in Wilburton about three years ago.
Friends soon afterward told her about pickleball, so she gave it a try at the JI Stipe Center in McAlester and said she couldn't stop playing.
"I was addicted — anybody that plays is hooked right off the bat," Jan said.
Jan plays in national tournaments and continues introducing people of all ages to the sport.
Schools in the surrounding area also receiving community grants for pickleball equipment include Tannehill, Stuart, and Wewoka.
Gilmore said she hopes to continue growing the sport throughout the surrounding area, including in McAlester — maybe with some pickleball courts in parks.
"It's the fastest growing sport around," Gilmore said.
Karen said her grandkids were 13 and 12 when she started playing — and they enjoyed it too.
The 1972 McAlester High School graduate said she played tennis in high school, played basketball at the Boys and Girls Club, then played rec softball as an adult.
Karen said pickleball helped her and she hopes it continues to grow in the community.
"It's just a great game and it's for everyone," Karen said.
