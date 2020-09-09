Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in large numbers for a boat parade on Lake Eufaula.
Several "Trump Boat Parades" have been organized across the nation recently with reports of thousands of vessels. The Guinness World Records states the largest boat parade saw 1,080 vessels, which is being challenged by a Trump Boat Parade in Southwest Florida with a reported 11,000 vessels.
Attendees of the Trump Boat Parade at Lake Eufaula estimate thousands of vessels participated.
Share your favorite photos with the News-Capital in a direct message on social media or by emailing editor@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.