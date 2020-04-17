Today Phillips 66 announced its donation of $20,000 to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma’s COVID-19 relief efforts in order to help support the eastern Oklahoma Community. This donation will provide the Food Bank with financial assistance for essential food and supplies, and help them as they continue distributing food to people in need during these challenging times.
“As the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact daily life, Phillips 66 is looking for ways to aid in relief efforts for those in need,” said Terry Red Leaf, Phillips 66 Area Supervisor. “We’re focused on the health and safety of our employees, families and our local communities. Through this donation to the Food Bank, we hope to support the community’s needs for food resources and supplies. This is our community and even in the hardest of times we are all in this together.”
Under the current circumstances, food banks across the country are facing new pressures and challenges. Food suppliers and distributors are trying to keep up with demand at grocery stores, causing donations to decline. Furthermore, public-gathering restrictions mean the organization also sees a drop in food-drive donations.
“With so many people facing food insecurity who have never confronted the issue before, this gift from our community partners at Phillips 66 will absolutely make a remarkable difference within the area,” said Lori Long, CEO of the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. “Donations like this help support the needs of the community as many people are finding it more difficult to put food on the table. We are grateful to have organizations like Phillips 66 in our community.”
As the largest private hunger-relief organization in eastern Oklahoma, the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma’s mission is to engage our communities in ending hunger and provide food security, with dignity, for all eastern Oklahomans. The Phillips 66 donation will provide no-cost meals to schools in the region and to community members who are currently unable to access food due to quarantine, lengthy illness, or work reductions causing financial strains on their day to day life.
To learn more or donate, please visit okfoodbank.org.
About Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma
The FoodBank distributes food to 350 Partner Agencies operating feeding programs throughout eastern Oklahoma. These programs and Food Bank direct initiatives include emergency food pantries, soup kitchens, emergency shelters, child feeding programs, veteran’s initiatives, and senior feeding programs. For more information, visit okfoodbank.org.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners, the company’s master limited partnership, is integral to the portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,500 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $59 billion of assets as of December 31, 2019. For more information, visit www.phillips66.com or follow us on Twitter @Phillips66Co.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.