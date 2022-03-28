Joe Prichard said one of the coolest things he remembered that happened at Pete’s Place in Krebs was when state executives from across the United States were eating at the restaurant.
“George Nigh was Governor and the National Lieutenant Conference was in Oklahoma and he brought them all down here,” Prichard said. “All the governors from all 50 states were in Krebs.”
Prichard said the state executives weren’t limited to just Pete’s Place.
“I’m pretty sure they were here and at the Isle of Capri all at the same time,” Prichard said. “And George was running back and forth between the two restaurants.”
“That was one of the coolest things,” Prichard said.
That was just one of many events held over the 97-year history of the restaurant.
Pete’s Place began in 1925 after Pietro “Pete” Piegari (Prichard) opened a restaurant serving “family style” Italian meals in his home — where the restaurant operates today at 120 Southwest Eighth St. in Krebs
“My grandfather, an Italian immigrant, comes to the country as a young boy and was working in the coal mines and was injured,” Prichard said. “He didn’t know how to do anything else but cook.”
Prichard said the story is that the Italian immigrants were taught by members of the Choctaw Nation how to make beer.
“So, he would make some beer and serve it in his home to the miners at the end of the day,” Prichard said. “With the miners bringing cheese and salami out of their lunch boxes that was left over and sharing it amongst them while drinking the beer.
“He recognized he could sell them something.”
Pete’s Place expanded over the years from that home to a building that now stretches an entire block, and with the addition of a banquet hall that seats 300 people, a brewing facility, and the Choc Room bar.
Prichard said his father, Bill, took over the restaurant in 1964 before he and his wife Kathy took over the restaurant in 1984 when his father decided to run for mayor of Krebs. Prichard said his father previously was the mayor of Krebs and held a school board seat for Kiamichi Vo-Tech for 15 years before deciding to rerun for mayor.
“When I graduated college, he was ready to quit,” Prichard said. “He basically passed the ownership of the business on to my mom, and me, and Kathy so that he could run for mayor. It’s an interesting way to transition a business is by force by statute because he couldn’t hold a liquor license and be mayor.”
Prichard said his only goal when he took over the business was to “pay the light bill.”
“We did a lot of small thinking to get to the big thinking,” Prichard said. “90% of what was passed on to us was good, but there were still some bits and pieces that we tried to make better and do it slowly over time.”
But one major project Prichard did oversee was the expansion and modernization of the restaurant.
“We weren’t trying to bulldoze the old building, we were just trying to make it look a little more modern,” Prichard said.
Prichard said growing up in the restaurant business, Pete’s was his playhouse when he was a young child.
“Mom and Dad are working and we’re playing in the building,” Prichard said. “It was kind of an interesting thing and even when you get older and become adolescents all your friends are washing dishes together.”
He said when he became the operator of it, his children ended up doing the same thing with his grandchildren now also growing up in the restaurant.
“The cycle continues,” Prichard said with a chuckle.
With the restaurant being known statewide for its food, Prichard said business really steps up when an event is held in the area.
“The busiest time of the year was always the prison rodeo,” Prichard said. “Nothing came close.”
Another thing Prichard said he misses are the other Italian restaurants that were in Krebs and the area.
“One of the most-coolest things ever about Krebs was the geographic tourism,” Prichard said. “In the olden days, people would come to eat in Krebs, not necessarily Pete’s Place, but in those days there was Minnie’s, Isle of Capri, and Gia Como’s with Roseanna’s coming in later, and one of the coolest things about it was people would come — they were all good and did a good job.”
Prichard said people would eat in Krebs and go back to wherever they visited from and tell the story about eating in Krebs.
“They may not even remember where they were but the story was they were in Krebs,” Prichard said. “It’s the textbook example of capitalism helping each other and competition, not in a fierce way, competition in a working way.”
With his two daughters Katie and Blair and both sons-in-law, Andrew and Josh now handling things for the most part at the restaurant, Prichard wouldn’t comment if he was fully retired or not.
“I thought I was getting there before the pandemic,” Prichard said. “I kind of look at it like I don’t ever want to do more or less than what I’m doing now.”
“Maybe a little bit less,” he said with a chuckle.
