Pittsburg County Water Authority Board Chairman Ross Selman told representatives from the PCWA's management offices and the city of Hartshorne to get together and resolve the amount of a disputed water bill.
The PCWA's Monday meeting in the Commissioners' Conference Room at the Pittsburg County Courthouse included a Hartshorne city representative to talk about what the agenda called "a 2020 past due balance."
PCWA, which has its water treatment plant in Adamson, produces and sells treated drinking water to the cities of Hartshorne and Haileyville, Rural Water District 14 and Rural Water District 8, previously known as the Adamson Water Distribution Company. PCWA Board members consists of representatives from each of those entities, along with all three Pittsburg County commissioners.
Both the PCWA management office and Hartshorne agreed during the meeting the city owes additional money, but the amount is in dispute.
PCWA Office Manager Levenia Carey said her numbers show the amount to be $4,543.99, but Hartshorne City Treasure Renee Montgomery contended it is closer to $854.
"I do not want to fight with anybody. I just want to get it correct," Montgomery said.
PCWA Board Chairman Ross Selman noted the PCWA's Management Office continues to come up with the $4,543.99 number.
Montgomery responded with "I don't know where you're getting it."
Carey, the PCWA office manager, said she came up with her numbers after poring over payment records, including those supplied by the city of Hartshorne. Carey said she held meetings with the other PCWA customers and they all were in agreement regarding their numbers.
She said a similar meeting was not held with Hartshorne.
"You didn't want to meet with me," Carey said to Montgomery.
Following more discussion, Selman said Hartshorne and the PCWA management office need to determine the correct amount of the past due bill.
"We're not pointing fingers or accusing anybody," Selman said.
Marj Dailey, Hartshorne's representative on the PCWA board, said "It looks to me like we're beating a dead horse.
"Somebody's wanting an audit. How much is it going to cost? Thousands of dollars," said Dailey.
Selman asked Dailey, in her capacity as the PCWA board member representing Hartshorne, "Do you believe your numbers are what you owe?"
"They think they owe $800-and-something," Dailey responded.
Part of the discussion centered on the late Mark Day, the previous PCWA Plant Manager. Day died on Jan. 19, 2021 following a long illness. He worked at the PCWA plant nearly to the end, a PCWA employee said.
Carey, who had been working as the PCWA office secretary when Day served as plant manager. After he died, she reviewed records trying to determine how much each the water plant's four customers owed.
City of Hartshorne representatives contend Day, who is a former Hartshorne mayor, made some adjustments to the city's bill after city representatives pointed out some mistakes. Carey has indicated she found no records supporting those adjustments. Selman said the PCWA should abide by what Day decided.
"If Mark changed them, we have to go with what Mark changed it to, whether it's good for us or bad for us," Selman said.
Speaking to both Carey and Montgomery, Selman said "We need you and your numbers people to get together. If Mark changed it, that's what it's going to be. Whatever Mark said, is what we need to go by."
"Put your differences aside," Selman told Cary and Montgomery. "Refigure this and bring it back before the board."
Carey said she did not want to meet with the Hartshorne representatives by herself. She said she would be outnumbered because Hartshorne has previously had up to five people representing them when she went to speak to the city treasurer.
Selman said the meeting between the city of Hartshorne and the PCWA needs to be held and he will attend if needed.
"We're going to figure the cost," Selman said. "if you owe it, pay it. If you don't, don't."
Members appointed to represent the PCWA's four customers for treated water and the entities they represent are:
• Marj Dailey, city of Hartshorne.
• Terry Sensibaugh, city of Haileyville.
• Mollie Wilson, Rural Water District 8.
• Luke Whittall, Rural Water District 14.
Montgomery left the meeting before it was over, after addressing the matter regarding the city of Hartshorne. At that time, she and Carey had made no arrangements for a meeting to determine which amount is correct.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
