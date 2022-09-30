The Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office will use money received from a state grant to pay for deputy overtime and increased patrol across the county.
The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Safe Oklahoma Grant Program awarded $2 million dollars among 58 statewide law enforcement agencies last week with $17,000 being awarded to PCSO.
“What it does is it allows me to pay my guys overtime to come out and work extras shifts just so we’ve got more boots on the ground,” Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said. “We can put extra patrols in high crime areas and just have more deputies out.”
Previous reporting by the News-Capital in July said Pittsburg County commissioners originally approved Morris’ application that sought $35,000 from the grant.
The sheriff's grant application stated the money would be used to pay for extra hours and patrols to high crime areas, including locations of known violent crimes, narcotic activities and registered offenders, along with the extra patrols around rural schools.
In a press release announcing the recipients of the grant, Oklahoma Attorney General John O’ Connor said there was a record number of applications this year.
“I am happy to announce that my office received a record number of applications this year and was able to allocate to more agencies than ever before,” said O’Connor. “This program has proven to help our law enforcement partners do their job better and reduce crime across the state. My office is honored to play a role in making communities safer by distributing these funds.”
Morris said his office is thankful for being one the 58 law enforcement agencies that received a portion of the grant.
“Everybody knows the county’s budget can only fund so many deputies,” Morris said. “So if you got three to five deputies out just on a regular patrol, I can bring out three more and pay them overtime then we can have eight out covering the county.”
The sheriff said although the grant helps keep Pittsburg County citizens safe, it also benefits his deputies.
“A deputy’s pay is not the best in the world, so if they can come out and make some extra money with an extra overtime check, it sure helps them,” Morris said. “It’s beneficial for the guys and it’s beneficial to the citizens of the county also because they are getting more patrol.”
Morris said his office will continue applying for all grants that made available to help update equipment for his deputies which in turn will help keep the citizens of Pittsburg County safe.
“Everything that we do helps provide good law enforcement for Pittsburg County,” Morris said.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
