Volunteers continue helping local pets and animals find homes and healthier lives.
Partners for Animal Welfare Society, or PAWS, offers rabies clinics, pet adoption events, spay and neuter programs and more to improve pet quality of life in Pittsburg County.
"We love helping animals and we couldn't do it without our volunteers," said Peggy DeFrange, president of the PAWS board.
PAWS is a private, nonprofit that depends on contributions, membership dues, donations, and fundraising opportunities. The board includes several people involved with the organization since its inception or its early stages. Susan Kannard is vice president, Sheila Ketchum is secretary, Chris Holliday is treasurer.
Concerned citizens started the organization 20 years ago and helped get the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter on the ballot for citizens to decide on putting public money toward the project in the mid-2000s. The organization is not associated with the shelter, but has since helped thousands of locals with medical needs and adoptions of animals.
PAWS relies on volunteers to improve the quality of life for animals, promote public education about animal cruelty, encourage and assist spay and neuter programs and more in Pittsburg County.
DeFrange said local veterinarians are also vital for the program.
"Without the vets here in town that cooperate with PAWS and help with free services, and a lot of times reduced-cost spay and neuters — there's no PAWS," DeFrange said. She thanked local veterinarians Dr. Jesse Patton, Dr. Melvin Crownover, and Dr. Ashley Sewell.
Sewell organizes the annual Mutt Strutt, which is one of several fundraisers on which the organization relies.
DeFrange said fundraisers and donations help PAWS conduct its core activities like spay and neuter programs and pet adoption events.
She said part of the mission is to help people understand the importance of spay and neuter pets, as well as provide medical attention for animals.
Anyone who needs assistance with an animal can call the PAWS hotline at 918-470-7297. She said volunteers staff the phone and answer messages as soon as possible.
Another funding mechanism for the organization is membership fees. DeFrange said members can join for $10 per year for an individual or $20 per year for a household.
Donations are also accepted with checks made out to PAWS and sent to P.O. Box 76, McAlester, OK, 74502.
DeFrange said anyone who knows of an animal being abused or neglected should not call PAWS "because we are not a rescue agency" — and instead call a law enforcement agency.
"It would just be better to call the sheriff's department of the police department," DeFrange said.
DeFrange asked anyone interested in helping PAWS to check the organization's Facebook page at @pittsburgcountypaws and the website at www.pawspc.org.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
