Charlie Parr hopes people in McAlester are as ready to hear him perform as he is to sing and play for them.
Parr’s the headlining artist for the free opening concert of the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival, set for Saturday, May 8, in Downtown McAlester.
Opening artist Jake Simpson takes the stage at 7 p.m., with Parr following at 8:30 p.m. Both will perform on the outdoor stage at Third Street and Choctaw Avenue.
Plans call for food trucks and an outdoor beer garden to be set up around 5:30 p.m. for Saturday’s street festival. Those attending are welcome to bring lawn chairs, organizers said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on musical artists and their audiences alike, with live performances coming to a standstill in many areas. With the easing of restrictions, both performers and audiences are ready for some normalcy.
“I’m easing my way back in,” Parr said, speaking to the News-Capital by phone prior to traveling to Oklahoma. Parr said he’s been lucky because there’s an outside venue where he lives in Duluth, Minnesota, that features outdoor concerts.
“I’ve gotten to play over there occasionally and livestream some things,” Parr said.
Parr typically plays several stringed instruments during a concert, including a National Resonator steel-bodied guitar, a Mule Resonator, what he calls an ordinary guitar, a 12-string and a fretless banjo. Resonator guitars emit a sound described as a metallic twang.
Parr takes blues, country and folk influences and creates a unique gumbo that’s Charlie Parr music.
He writes and sings about whatever strikes him. One of his best-loved songs is simply titled “Dog,” sang from a canine’s point of view, accompanied by Patton’s rollicking licks on a Resonator guitar.
“How do you know, I don’t have a soul? You can’t look me in the eye, and tell me no, when a soul is a soul is a soul,” Parr sings.
He has a wide-ranging field of influences, with favorites including Delta bluesman Charlie Patton and country blues artist Mississippi John Hurt. He cites Texas bluesman Mance Lipscomb as another influence, along with blues and country artists he found in his father’s record collection when he was a kid.
Parr said they took on an almost mythical presence. It never occurred to him that Lipscomb, who died in 1976, and others were not only still alive at the time he first heard them, but were still out playing music.
Parr has a new album coming out in July on Smithsonian Folkways — a fitting label for someone with his musical roots. It’s titled “Last of the Better Days Ahead.” It has nothing to do with the pandemic, Parr said. It’s the kind of songs he would have written anyway.
Does Parr consider himself carrying on the tradition of those rambling singers who came before him, such as Woody Guthrie and Josh White? He modestly demurs.
“I don’t think I’m at that level,” he said. “I’m influenced by those guys.”
Parr spoke of visiting the Woody Guthrie Center in Tulsa during a previous trip to Oklahoma.
“It’s amazing,” he said. Parr said he’s glad the Bob Dylan Center, which is expected to open in 2021, will be close to the Woody Guthrie Center.
How did he become so enamored of blues music from a certain era?
“That’s the first music I felt completely drawn to and it never went away,” Parr said. He said his father also had old country music records and his sister listened to rock ‘n’ roll, and he liked them, too.
“Those are records I listened to over and over,” he said. “I listen to music every single day.”
As for his own style, Parr said “It comes out like that. A lot of folks like the Resonator guitar.”
Parr’s song “To a Scrapyard Bus Stop,” is akin to a musical short story, about a man seeing a homeless woman who looks familiar, on a winter day. It opens with the lines “There is someone out there, out in the snow. I think I knew her, long time ago.”
“I wasn’t interested in writing songs until 1995, when my dad passed away,” Parr said. He began writing based on stories his dad had told him.
“He had an interesting life,” said Parr.
Like with John Prine, some people like the stories Parr tells between songs almost as much as the songs themselves.
Parr said he talks about whatever comes to mind — maybe something interesting happened the day before.
“I have to say something,” he said. “People took the time to come to the show.”
McAlester is the first stop on his current tour; he goes on to Colorado following his Dancing Rabbit Festival performance.
“It will be nice to get my toe back in the water,” Parr said. “People are feeling anxious to get in touch with the world again.”
He’s already anticipating his McAlester performance.
“I’m really looking forward to it,” said Parr. “I can’t wait to get to McAlester. I’m very grateful to have been invited.”
