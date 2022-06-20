Ricardo Morrison said he was grateful for efforts to revitalize a park named after his late brother.
He said their parents would be proud to see a new mural and park improvements dedicated in his brother, Michael J. Hunter, who was the first McAlester native to die in the Vietnam War.
“This is a very, very magnanimous moment,” Morrison told a crowd gathered Saturday for Juneteenth festivities and the park’s rededication.
Michael J. Hunter was born Nov. 2, 1946 and died trying to save a fellow soldier on March 15, 1967. He received a Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his actions.
Morrison said Hunter was a protective older brother who worked at a grain mill and a Coca-Cola plant in McAlester while they were growing up.
He said the mural, being completed by local artist Ernest Russell, pays respect to his brother and he is glad to see the park rededicated.
Hunter’s nephew, Michael Anderson Hunter, told the crowd Saturday he was named after his uncle and his grandfather, who also served in the military.
He thanked city officials and the citizen-led effort to refurbish the park and honor his late uncle in a meaningful way.
“We’re going through times and changes, and for people like us who grew up here, we’ve seen this place change a lot of times,” Hunter said. “This one is a very, very good one.”
City workers and a citizen-led initiative started focusing efforts a few years ago to improve 7.6-acre park — including a new splash pad, pavilions, picnic tables, new restrooms, refurbished basketball courts, two new pickleball courts, and more.
Morrison said he remembers having fun while playing in the park as a child and expressed hope to see the former L’Ouverture School Building across the street at 1401 E. Cherokee Ave. undergo a similar renewal.
L’Ouverture School was the public school Black students attended in McAlester from 1908 to 1968 — when 115 L’Ouverture High School students integrated with McAlester High School. McAlester Public Schools last used the building as the alternative school before moving it.
Members of the L’Ouverture Class of 1965 purchased the building in 2014 with the goal of obtaining a 501 (c) (3) designation for a restoration project.
Juneteenth commemorates when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed.
President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in April 1863 to emancipate all enslaved people in Confederate states in rebellion against the Union — yet about 250,000 still remained enslaved in Texas years later.
Federal troops arrived in Texas at Galveston Bay on June 19, 1865 and U.S. General Gordon Granger read General Orders No. 3: “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.”
Pittsburg County NAACP members organized a rededication for the park Saturday as part of a daylong celebration of Juneteenth.
Keynote speaker Loise Washington, a McAlester resident who worked for former U.S. House Speaker Carl Albert in Washington D.C., told attendees they must remain vigilant against racial prejudice and discrimination.
She said people must rise to challenges to affect change in regard to racial injustice by becoming aware and spreading awareness while working toward unity.
Washington said some political candidates have tried to apply a negative connotation to the word “woke” — which Merriam-Webster’s dictionary defines as “aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues.”
She said it is a term with Biblical roots and means to call attention to mistreatment and unfairness.
“It means ‘don’t sleep, wake up,’” Washington said. “It means keep your eyes open. It means be aware of what’s going on in your neighborhood, your community, your city, your city council, your state, and your nation. It does mean to be aware of mistreatment and unfairness, and to call attention to it whenever and where ever you see it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.