Cars honked, air horns sounded and graduation gifts flew as family and friends participated in a parade for Indianola High School graduates Thursday night.
Twenty members of Indianola's Class of 2020 lined up in front of the school as family and friends drove by to congratulate them for completing their high school careers. The ceremony came after the coronavirus pandemic forced school closures and event cancellations — with some parents of Indianola students thankful the school found a way to celebrate the seniors.
"I think this (parade) is great — but this is awful; they've been robbed," said Melinda Johnson, a parent of an IHS graduate. "All the seniors, and the parents have been robbed too. I'm just thankful that Indianola did this."
"It's bad situation, but it's just good to see the people try to make the best of it," Eldon Johnson said. "And I'll tell you, it's hurting the parents as much as the kids."
The parents led the procession in a black charger and threw a beach ball for the seniors to hit to each other.
They said they have to help their child pick out a college dorm room online, while the senior's final year and their lives have changed in every way.
District 18 State Rep. David Smith also attended the event, giving each graduate a handshake and a citation to congratulate them on their achievement.
"Twelve years is a long time and I feel like they deserve a citation from the state capital for completion of high school," Smith said.
Smith said he liked the creativity of the school in finding a way to celebrate its seniors.
"It just show the tenacity of Oklahoma," Smith said. "We're not going to give up."
Indianola Public Schools Superintendent Adam Newman said school officials wanted to honor seniors while considering COVID-19 precautions to prevent community spread.
He said school officials did not want community members crowded together for the parade to potentially create a high risk of community spread of the virus.
Newman said “at some point, we will have a graduation” but ceremony plans are on hold during the pandemic.
