No one knew exactly what to expect when the touring company Paranormal Cirque came to McAlester for a series of shows at the Expo Center.
The response must have been more than expected — because a later Friday night performance and a special Saturday afternoon matinee were added to the six shows already set Oct. 1-4 at the McAlester site.
McAlester Tourism Director Billy Sumner said the two additional shows were scheduled because of ticket demand for the Paranormal Cirque performances.
"They are very happy and pleased with McAlester," Sumner said. "They are getting a great response."
Sumner described the performing troupe's show as "a creative horror story that uniquely combines theater, circus and cabaret with a European flair." No animals are used in the perfornaces, which features illusionists, acrobats, a contortionist, theatrical costuming and more, he said.
Masks or other protective facial coverings are required to attend the shows, which are held in the company's self-contained tent on the Expo Center grounds.
Olivia Mattice, a unit manager with Cirque Paranormal, indicated before opening night that more shows might have to be added because of the response in the McAlester area. Although the seating can hold approximately 2,000 people, she said each performance is being held to 25-50% capacity to allow for social distancing.
"We sell out really fast," she said.
How many individuals travel with the troupe?
"We have about 40 people," Mattice said. Some, such as Mattice, fill multiple roles. She is more than a unit manager.
"I'm a dancer," she said. "I'm a vampire in the show."
While Mattice spoke, some performers took to the stage for a pre-show run-through of their acts.
They included Jorge Vargas and Aimee Barreto, who perform the Motorcycle Trapeze act — which is exactly what it sounds like. While Vargas rides a motorcycle high above the stage floor on what looks like a tightrope, Barreto swings from a trapeze to which it is attached.
Another performer, Argentina Portugal, specializes in the Hair Hang. In the darkened stage area, it appears as if she's hovering in the air.
Ben Holland not only works the show's sound and lighting, he's also a "scare actor" and contortionist with the troupe. He obligingly pops his right shoulder out of socket and contorts his body into a grotesque shape to display his abilities.
Holland said that's what he's wanted to do since his childhood and he spent many hours learning to perfect his technique.
"I started when I was 8," Holland said. "All the kids that are out there that have your dreams," you too can make them come true, he said.
Paranormal Cirque opened with a Thursday night performance on Oct. 1. Following the 7:30 p.m. Friday night show, another Oct. 2 performance was added for 9:30 p.m.
A special matinee has been added for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, Sumner said. It will followed by 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. performances on Saturday night.
The final two performances currently scheduled are for 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4.
Paranormal Cirque shows are rated R, due to language and some theatrical themes. Those ages from 13 to 17 can attend, if accompanied by a parent or guardian with a valid ID, Sumner said.
A box office is on-site at the Expo Center, open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on show days. Tickets begin at $10, depending on availability.
Advance tickets can also be ordered online by going to www.paranormalcirque.com. A special promotion offers $5 off any full-priced tickets purchased in Levels 1, 2 or 3. Flyers with the promo information are at various businesses around the city. The McAlester promo code can also be obtained by phoning 1-941-704-8572, said Sarah Kessler, media representative with Cirque Paranormal.
Coming to McAlester and working with Sumner and the Tourism Department has been "excellent," Mattice said.
