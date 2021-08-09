Although your cat would prefer to remain at home while you are away for a few days, this obviously isn’t the right solution. He can’t stay alone.
You can ask a friend or relative to take care of hm, or you can hire a sitter to take care of him during your trip. You know your friend or relative who agrees to sit and so does your cat. Since you don’t know the cat sitter you hired, check her references from previous clients and her credentials and be sure she knows exactly what to do for your cat.
Provide your vet’s name, address, phone number and office hours. If you have pet insurance, put the policy packets and signed claims forms with your cat’s health records in case he needs emergency care while you are gone. Write a letter authorizing your pet sitter by name to get care for your cat if needed. Leave a signed blank check with “for veterinary care only” on the memo line or make arrangements with your vet by leaving credit card authorization or asking them to bill you when you get back. If your cat is on medications have your pet sitter come to your house before your trip to practice giving it to him.
You know how your cat likes his schedules. He likes to be fed at the same time every day. Be sure that your cat sitter knows when this is and leave plenty of the food that your cat prefers. Your sitter should also take up any uneaten canned food thirty minutes after it is served so it doesn’t spoil. It is important that your sitter knows that your cat needs clean fresh water at all times. You might want to consider getting an automated water dispenser with a supplemental water reservoir to ensure that he always has water available.
Regular litter box cleaning is a must. Show your sitter the locations of each litter box and leave a scooper, plenty of litter and disposal bags where they can easily be found. Demonstrate how to scoop the litter and how to empty and clean the box.
Nothing worries a cat owner more than the possibility of his cat escaping while he is away. Talk to your sitter about the necessity of entering and leaving the house carefully. She should also know what to do if your cat does get out.
A cat’s sense of smell is one of his most important senses. He is comforted by the smell of the people and things that he cares about. Leave a few of your unwashed t-shirts or sweatshirts in his bed and other places where he sleeps. He will be calmed by your unseen but scented presence.
Daily play with your cat is important. Tell your sitter what games he enjoys and show her how to play them. Leave some of his favorite toys out and get her some new ones to discover.
Before leaving, go over all the essential information with the sitter and post them in a prominent place. Make sure she knows where to find everything she will need. Encourage her to call you if she has any questions.
When you return, check to see if everything appears to be all right. Does your cat seem happy, relaxed, content and well? Was the right amount of food used and was there water in his bowl? If things aren’t like you feel they should be, don’t use that pet sitter again. Your peace of mind will be worth it. If things are as they should be and your cat is happy and healthy, you have found a good sitter.
You can adopt a cat or kitten at the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter which is located at 1206 N. West Street in McAlester. The hours are Tuesday-Friday from 10:00 until 5:00 and Saturday from 10:00 until 2:00. The phone number is 918-423-7803. The adoption fee for a cat is $15 and $20 for a dog. All have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.