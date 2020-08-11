Although dogs experience jealously exactly like a human does, living with more than one animal of any kind at a time or having a new animal or person join the family can cause jealous-like feelings and reactions in a dog. Fortunately, there are things you can do to regain harmony in the house and more acceptable behavior from your dog.
In packs, dogs set up a pecking order. In a family, a dog considers both his humans and other animals in the house as part of its pack. It’s best if the human is at the top. If not, the dog can get away with undesirable behavior.
Usually, your becoming leader of the pack happens naturally. If it doesn’t, obedience training can help. Find a class that is based on reward not punishment. All the family members should work with the dog.
Dogs are happiest in a stable hierarchy. If you have more than one dog, support the order they establish. The dominant dog gets fed first, attention first and is the first through doorways. These are important status symbols in a dog’s world. The subordinate dog understands its place and won’t feel cheated or left out.
If you want to add another dog to your household, consider that dogs of the same sex have more conflicts, so a dog of the opposite sex is a better choice. Also, neutered dogs will fight less. It helps if you can introduce the two dogs away from home, such as at a park. After they are friendly on neutral ground, then bring the new dog home.
If you have a new adult family member, such as spouse, make sure that the first meetings are positive. Have the new person speak quietly to your dog, play with it and feed it treats. If your dog seems afraid of the new person, be sure that person doesn’t yell at or hit your dog or punish him. That will not help and could possibly make it harder for the dog to accept the new person.
To introduce a baby to your dog, expose it to the baby’s sounds and smells first. Bring home diapers and blankets from the hospital and some recordings of baby’s cries, a few days before the baby comes home. When the mother and child arrive at your home, your dog should be greeted by the adults first without the child. Then, gradually, bring the dog and baby together. Be patient.
Any kind of change is stressful to a dog. No matter what the stress is at the moment, it is important to keep the rest of the dog’s life as close as possible to the old routine. Try not to be overly anxious yourself. Dogs can sense your stress which can make the situation worse. Usually, dogs seem to work things out for themselves eventually no matter what is causing the anxiety in their lives.
To adopt a cat or dog, visit the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter at 1206 N. West Street in McAlester. The hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. The phone number is 9118-423-7803. Adoption fees for a dog is $20 and $15 for a cat. All have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
