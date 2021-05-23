When you and your family decide that you are ready to get a puppy, you can’t feel like you don’t have enough choices to pick from. If you don’t even consider the mutts, there are over 300 different breeds to choose from. The perfect one for you out there, but to decide which breed is the right choice for your family, there are some things you need to consider.
How bright is this breed? The more intelligent the dog is, the easier she will be to train. Working and herding dogs such as collies and shepherds are among the most intelligent because their job is to work with people. They have been bred to take orders, make decisions and solve problems. It’s no accident that many movie star dogs are German shepherds or collies.
Is this breed nervous? If so, they aren’t a good match for older folks, young children or noisy and busy households. They are likely to bite when they are startled or to bark a lot. They often develop nervous habits such as chewing or scratching on the furniture when they get bored. Some terriers and show dogs are considered high strung because they have been bred for looks rather than personality. However, if you have a calm, organized house this might be the one for you.
Some breeds are more susceptible than others to respiratory disorders or hip dysplasia. Others may have poor eyesight or are likely to develop certain conditions. Any of these problems may shorten your dog’s life and may cost you a lot in veterinarian bills. This does not mean that all dogs of this breed will develop any of these problems, but some will.
Does she need room to move? Often you can tell by the size of the dog how much space she will require. Large dogs tend to need more room just to get around. Working dogs are generally more active. Even within a particular breed, each individual dog is different. If your dog is active, she will need plenty of room to run and play no matter her size and she will need some obedience training to become a proper well-behaved inside dog.
Is she talkative? Dogs bark. It’s natural for them. They bark to protect their territory and when they want to play or just to get your attention. Some dogs, such as terriers and some hounds, bark more than other breeds. They are energetic and loyal, but you’ll always know they are around. This makes them a better choice for homeowners than for apartment dwellers.
Do you want a dog that will constantly seek your attention or one that will leave you alone until you have time to play? Or one that will keep up an on-going conversation or one that won’t disturb the neighbors? Perhaps you want a companion that will snuggle happily at your feet in the evening. Before you adopt, consider your personality and then choose a dog that will be likely to fit your family and lifestyle.
To adopt a dog, visit the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter at 1206 N. Street in McAlester. The phone number is 918-423-7803. The hours are 10:00 until 5:00 Tuesday through Friday and 10:00 until 2:00 on Saturday. The adoption fee for dogs is $20 and $15 for cats. All have been spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.
