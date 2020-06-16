Dogs are susceptible to some viral diseases that are transmitted from animal to animal and spread quickly. Nearly all can be prevented with vaccinations. The first vaccinations should be given at 6 to 8 weeks of age. Boosters will be required and all dogs should have annual shots.
Distemper is frequently a fatal disease. It is an airborne virus that spreads like a cold in droplets released into the air when the dog coughs or sneezes. Besides the runny eyes and nose, the dog develops severe diarrhea, vomiting and seizures. The infection sometimes responds to antibiotics, but infected dogs often get worse and have to be put to sleep.
Infectious Canine Hepatitis is caused by a virus that attacks the liver. In severe cases, the dog won’t eat, becomes depressed and collapses. Death is almost inevitable and can occur very suddenly. The virus is transmitted in urine. Your dog can pick it up by sniffing at where another dog his urinated.
Canine parvovirus causes vomiting of blood and severe bloody diarrhea. It has a sudden onset and death often follows as a result of dehydration unless prompt action is taken to replace the lost fluids. Infected dogs can pass on the virus in their feces. The virus can remain active in grass or soil for more than a year. Public areas used by dogs are often heavily infected with parvovirus.
Rabies is a virulent, potentially fatal disease caused by a virus. It is found in dogs, cats, bats and other animals and is spread in saliva when an infected animal bites another. The virus travels to the brain and affects the central nervous system. Symptoms can take from ten days to as long as six months to appear. Death usually follows within ten days after the appearance of the symptoms.
Kennel cough involves both bacteria and viruses that attack the upper respiratory tract. It is very contagious. It often spreads in kennels where dogs are kept together. It causes persistent coughing but is usually not fatal.
Leptospirosis is a bacterial disease that targets a dog’s kidneys, liver and nervous system. Dogs can catch it from swimming in contaminated ponds or rivers.
There are some things you should do to keep your dog safe. It is most important to make sure he is vaccinated every year. If he does get infected, keep him in complete isolation for as long as your vet recommends. Vaccinate him against kennel cough two or three weeks before he is with other dogs in a crowd like a dog show or when he is going to be staying in a kennel. The virus can be carried on your skin or clothing. Take all precautions necessary to avoid cross-infection.
If you think your dog might have a contagious disease, warn your animal hospital before hand and leave him in the car until he is ready to be seen by the vet.
The Pittsburg County Animal Shelter is located at 1206 N. West Street in McAlester. The phone number is 918-123-7803. The hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The adoption fee for a dog is $20 and $15 for a cat. All have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.