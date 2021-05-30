A simple visit to the vet can be anything but simple. Especially if it is his first time. Regular examinations are important for your cat’s health, but he doesn’t see it that way. Cats find them very stressful.
This can be true for the cat’s owner, too. This can result in fewer trips to the vet for the cat. Regular preventative veterinary trips are important for the well-being of your cat. It becomes more important as he ages and becomes more prone to having health issues. There are steps you can take to make the trip to the vet easier and less frightening for your cat as well as for you.
While your cat is still a kitten, get him used to a variety of people and places. Use a cat harness and leash to take him out where he can experience new things. Give him treats and play with him in each new environment. With an older cat you will have to proceed much slower. Take him home when he shows that he has had enough. When you have visitors, introduce them to him and them and let them interact with toys or teats.
Get your cat used to the carrier before your trip to the vet. Get a carrier that is big enough for him to move around in easily. Leave the carrier out with the door open. Put a towel or blanket inside and add a favorite toy or treat. Let him go in and out as he pleases. Positive experiences with the carrier before the visit to the vet helps to avoid his rush for a hiding place whenever the carrier appears. Top loading carriers are less stressful for some cats. They are also easier for cat removal when you get there. Don’t limit cat rides to just visits to the vet. If you take him on an occasional ride in the carrier it will help him to get used to the car and the motion. Take your cat to the vet sometimes when he doesn’t have an appointment. Since he won’t be getting an examination, he will have an opportunity to get used to the vet’s office. Don’t feed him before the trip so he doesn’t get sick.
Between actual vet visits, get your cat used to being handled the way your vet will handle him. While he is at home where he feels safe, briefly scruff his fur, handle his legs and lay him on his back. He will feel less frightened during an actual visit. This will be easy with a kitten, but you will have more difficulty with an adult cat, especially if he has never done these things before. Be lavish with your praise and treats. Both at home and at the vet, speak in a soft calm voice. Don’t scold him.
Go to your vet appointment well prepared. Write down any questions and concerns you have about your cat’s health. Arrive on time. If you are well prepared you will be less stressed and that will help your cat to stay calm.
Praise, treats and gentle stroking will make him feel that he is loved and safe. He will learn that he can survive a trip to the vet. Talk with your vet about specific ways to make your next visit even less stressful for you and your cat. In spite of all that you may do, he may never be completely comfortable during his vet appointment, but even a small decrease in stress can make a noticeable difference for you, your cat and the vet. Patience and practice can work wonders.
