McAlester, OK (74501)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low near 60F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.