Now that you have your new dog or cat, the fun begins. The first thing you will probably do is give him a name. This is very important. Start using his name as soon as possible.
It helps to establish your bond with him and alerts him to pay attention to your voice. His name will be used many times a day to call him, to praise him or perhaps to scold him. Pick a name that your pet can easily recognize. He will respond better to a one or two syllable name. Choose a name that is easy to call out and one that you will be happy calling out. Be sure that it isn’t a name that you would be embarrassed to shout out in public.
If you are naming a dog, don’t use a name that is close to the standard commands like no, sit, stay, come, fetch, down. For example, the name Joe sounds very close to no. A dog would have some difficulty understanding the difference.
If you decide on giving your pet a long name, consider what the shortened version will be. A long name will be shortened and it could ruin the effect you were hoping for.
Wait a few days after getting your pet so you can observe his behavior, personality and appearance. These may give you some ideas for a good name.
If you don’t already have a name in mind, here are a few approaches to picking one.
You could choose a people name that you like such as Lucy, Sammy, Harley or Susan. Names that end in an “ee” sound tend to carry well when you call them.
You might want to honor an historical figure or someone you admire like Cleopatra, Mozart or Caesar. Look through an encyclopedia to jog your memory.
Consider naming your pet something related to your profession. Perhaps the first Sparky was a firehouse dog. If you are interested in electronics, try Chip or Cyber. If you are in education, maybe Professor would be a good choice.
If you have adopted a pair of pets, take a team approach like Bonnie and Clyde, Mork and Mindy , Bert and Ernie, or Lady and Tramp.
You could pick a name from a favorite book or play such as Sherlock, Scarlett, Heathcliff or Hamlet.
Place names are also a possibility. Think of a place you like or somewhere you want to visit like Kerry, Dakota, Hilo, Capri or Quebec.
You might use a name from mythology like Athena, Thor, Loki or Gremlin, There are many to choose from.
Are you a sports fan? Perhaps Babe, Knute, Arnie, Sox or Dodger would be the perfect name for your pet.
A name that reflects your animals coloring such as Blackie, Cocoa, Spot, Shadow, Sunny or Snowflake might be just what you want.
You could base the name on one of his characteristics like Fluffy, Curly, Barkley or Wiggles.
If all else fails, ask a child to suggest a name, but be prepared for the consequences.
