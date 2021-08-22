Dogs are social animals so they usually enjoy being with other dogs. Sometimes, though, it can be challenging to introduce a new dog into your existing family. Your resident dog may not be used to sharing your time and attention and he may decide that he doesn’t want any part of it.
You need to handle the first meeting carefully. Even if your dog has never acted possessive previously, it’s a good idea to remove anything your dog might consider being his, such as a food bowl, toys and beds before you bring the new dog into the house.
Have another person with you so you can each take care of one dog. Take the dogs to a neutral place so your dog won’t feel territorial. Let them greet each other. Try to keep their leashes slack so they won’t feel like they are being held back. Take them for a walk. Talk to them in a calm voice. Give them each a simple command. When they obey, give them each a treat and praise them.
Pay attention to each dog’s body posture. The play bow when one dog crouches with his front legs on the ground and his hind end in the air is an invitation to play. The other dog usually responds in a friendly manner. If they show aggressive behavior, such as hair standing up on a dog’s back, teeth baring, deep growls, a stiff-legged walk or even a prolonged stare, calmly get them interested in something else. Waving a treat in front of them may be enough to distract them. Try letting the dogs interact again for perhaps a shorter time or at a greater distance apart.
When they appear to be getting along well, take them home. Put them in your yard and let them off of their leashes to play while you supervise. If things are going well, put them back on their leashes and bring them into the house. Let your dog off of his leash while the new dog explores the house on a leash. If your dog seems agreeable to this, let the new dog off of his leash also. Supervise their time together until they have been getting along without squabbling for a couple of weeks. If you have to be away, put them in separate rooms or crates until you get back.
Even if your dog has never acted possessive before, he might feel differently if he thinks he has to share the things he considers his with another dog. Each one should have his own food bowl, bed and toys. Don’t let them fight. Spend time every day with each dog separately so that your resident dog continues to get time with your full attention and the new one bonds with you. Don’t put both dogs into a small space together until they are completely at ease with each other.
If the introductions don’t go well, talk to a professional animal behaviorist. The longer the problem persists, the harder it will be to fix. Punishment doesn’t work and could make the situation worse. Fortunately, most problems between dogs in the same family can be resolved.
If you want to adopt a dog or cat, the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter is located at 1206 N. West Street in McAlester. The hours are Tuesday-Friday from 10:00 until 5:00 and Saturday from 10:00 until 2:00. The phone number is 918-423-7803. The adoption fee for a dog is $20 and $15 for a cat. All have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped before leaving the shelter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.