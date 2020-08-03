The fitness craze has affected not only people, but their feline companions as well. A regular exercise program can be as beneficial for your cat as it is for you. Cats like to play with lightweight balls or crumbled pieces of paper or toys on strings.
If your cat is an indoor only cat, he might not be getting enough exercise. His life could be extended by his being protected from cars, dogs, diseases and other outdoor hazards, but he may become bored and inactive. Your cat evolved from a wild animal, so if the only exercise he gets is from chasing a laser pointer in the living room, going outside could enrich his life, but going outside isn’t for scaredy- cats. Can you walk your cat on a leash? Maybe.
Many cats take readily to leash training, especially if it is begun at an early age. You will need the proper equipment to get started. You can’t just borrow your dog’s leash. You will need a cat specific leash. A figure-eight harness is probably the best. Try it on him without the leash. At first, he may think he can’t walk with the harness on.
If he gets agitated or uneasy, take it off and try again later. It may take days or weeks for him to be comfortable with the harness. Be patient. Don’t scold him. When he seems to be accepting it and not frightened, add the leash. Take a practice walk around the house. Be lavish with treats and praise. He should soon act calm and confident. If he throws a hissy fit, consider that a hint and call it quits for now. Try it again later. If he still isn’t accepting the idea you may have to give it up altogether. Some cats just aren’t into walking on a leash. Keeping on with it would be a waste of time for you and him.
After he has adjusted to the leash and harness and seems comfortable with it, take him outside. Don’t expect him to heel like a dog. Basically, let him walk you.Carefully consider the location for your first walk outside. Start with a slow walk through your backyard or garden. Cats hear things more loudly than you do and he will experience a lot of new sounds especially if he has never been outside before or hasn’t been outside for a long time.
Don’t take him near a busy street or a crowed playground. He could get frightened and panic and you could lose control of him. Pick a quiet time of day. Don’t rush him. Let him get accustomed to walking on a leash at his own pace. Start with a 15 minute walk a day or every other day. Stop when either one of you is tired or not having a good time. You can usually tell when your cat isn’t having fun.
If he is going to be going outside, he will need to get his shots. If he has always been an indoor cat or been one for a long time, he may not have had the same vaccinations and medications as an outdoor cat such as flea and tick prevention. You want to be sure that he will be protected if he has an encounter with an animal carrying diseases. Do not walk a kitten outside in poor weather, since its coat is not fully grown and his protective fat has not accumulated. Of course, don’t walk your cat when it is too hot for him.
Once your cat learns what is expected of him and what new experiences he can have, your walks outside should be great fun for both of you.
