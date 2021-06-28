All self-respecting cats devote a good portion of their day washing and grooming to keep their coats in pristine condition. Never the less, most cats will benefit from being groomed by their owners, too. This has several benefits, especially if they are long-haired cats.
Daily grooming will keep your cat’s coat glossy and free of matted hair and tangles as well as stimulating the circulation. Start brushing her when she is young so she will get used to it. Choose a time when she is relaxed and limit each session to five or ten minutes. The time you spend brushing her will depend on how much she will tolerate at any one session. Stop when she lets you know she has had enough. Some cats enjoy being brushed and will coax for it. A long-haired cat will probably need to be brushed daily or at least several times a week. She may need to be brushed more frequently during the summer when she is shedding. Regular brushing will help to prevent knots and remove dead hair and dirt. Since a cat keeps her coat clean by continually licking it, she will inevitably swallow some of the lose hair which can lead to fur balls in the stomach. Regular brushing and combing removes the loose hair and helps to prevent this. If you find a knot or mat in her hair, don’t try to pull it out. There are special brushes and combs that split or remove knots and mats. Don’t try to cut them out. You could accidentally cut yourself or your cat. If you can’t remove then by yourself, take her to a reliable groomer.
Fortunately, for all concerned, cats do not have to be bathed regularly unless they get dirty, sticky, or have allergies. If you do have to bathe her, put a rubber mat in the sink or tub so she has secure footing. Add three or four inches of lukewarm water. With a spray hose or plastic cup, wet her thoroughly. Don’t get water in her eyes, ears or nose. Gently massage in some cat shampoo starting from her head and working toward her tail. When you are done shampooing, rinse her thoroughly, wrap her in a towel and dry her. Don’t let her outside until she is completely dry. Don’t use a hair dryer. The hot air could burn her skin and the sound will certainly frighten her.
Cats scratch things to keep their claws groomed, but they could use some help, especially if they are indoor only cats. Many cats don’t like to have their feet handled. It will be easier it you get your cat used to it while she is young. Rub your hand up and down her leg and then press each individual toe. She will extend her claws. Use sharp, high quality cat nail clippers to cut off the white tip of each claw just before it begins to curl. Avoid cutting the quick which is the pink part of the claw where a vein runs into the nail. If it does, you can apply styptic powder to stop the bleeding. If you don’t feel comfortable trying to clip her nails yourself, your vet can demonstrate the correct way to do it and tell you which clippers are the best to use.
Daily grooming gives you an opportunity to check for fleas, ticks and ear mites as well as making sure your cat’s skin, eyes and teeth are healthy. Look for signs of fight wounds. They can quickly become infected if left untreated. Another reason for grooming is the pleasure it gives your cat. Cats in multiple cat households will groom each other and lone cats miss out on this.
Grooming helps to strengthen the bond between you and your cat. Make grooming a pleasant time. Do it when she is relaxed and start with short sessions. Reward her with petting, praise and treats for good behavior. Regular brushing will help keep her skin and fur healthy. She may eventually look forward to this time with you.
