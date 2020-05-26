Now that some of the parks and recreational areas are opening up, you might consider wilderness walking with your dog. It could be good for both of you. You can enjoy nature and watch your dog have fun.
Check with your vet to be sure that your dog is healthy enough for an adventurous hike and that he has all of the shots he needs and is on heartworm pills.
If the two of you have been couch potatoes lately, begin to add some physical activity to your day. Take brisk walks together once or twice a day. Work up gradually to the distance you plan on covering on your wilderness walk.
When you have decided on your destination, find out if dogs are allowed. You can call the park office or check on line. Even if dogs are allowed, many places require that a dog be on a leash. It’s probably a good idea to keep him on his leash even if it isn’t required. Even the best behaved dog might be tempted to run after an unwary squirrel.
Be sure your dog has an up to date ID tag attached to his collar even if he also has a microchip. If you are going to be away from home for several days, put your temporary contact information on a slip of paper and put it in a capsule-type tag on his collar. Dogs have been known to slip away from even the most attentive owners at an inopportune time.
Take plenty of water. Waterborne diseases can affect dogs as well as people. You can sterilize some water, but on a short outing, it’s easier to carry some water just for him. Don’t forget a small plastic bowl. Offer him a drink whenever you have one. Take more water than you think you will need. You don’t want to run out.
You and your dog will probably be getting more exercise than you are used to and burning more calories. Bring snacks. Dry dog food and dog biscuits don’t weigh much and will give your dog extra energy. Don’t let him eat anything he finds lying around in the woods.
Heat stroke is a danger for dogs since they don’t sweat. Panting is the only way they have to cool off. Keep your dog cool. Along with giving him lots of water, let him have a chance to cool off in the shade or in cool, shallow water.
If you dog is going to be carrying a doggie back pack, get him used to it gradually before your trip. Don’t let him carry too much weight for his size.
Take a first aid kit containing gauze pads, gauze and adhesive tape and a vial of styptic powder to stop bleeding. If you are going to be hiking in snake country, you might want to include a snakebite kit. If your dog is bitten by a poisonous snake get him to a vet as soon as possible. His smaller size makes him more vulnerable to the venom.
Flies and mosquitoes will bother both of you. A repellent containing DEET is generally safe for your dog if used sparingly.
When you get home from your adventure, give your dog a good brushing to get rid of any ticks. A bath with flea shampoo followed by a flea combing should remove any fleas and remaining ticks that he may have picked up.
If you do what you can to prepare for a safe wilderness walking trip, you and your dog will look forward to doing again soon.
