Dogs are by nature playful. Puppies in a litter discover their siblings’ strengths and weaknesses and improve their own fitness and coordination through play. They play games into adulthood. Dogs become bored if their owners don’t provide a variety of stimulating games for them. This boredom can lead to destructive behavior, inappropriate chasing and aggression.
Wrestling matches and play fights frequently take place between puppies and between adult dogs that know each other. They use their whole bodies, including their mouths. Hard biting is not tolerated so puppies develop a soft bite so they don’t hurt each other. However, when people join in the game, the dog can become overexcited and will mouth or possibly bite arms, hands and clothing. Don’t allow this, especially if young children are involved.
There are many toys you can get for your dog. Some he can play with by himself and some with you. Keep a couple of toys for use only when you are there. This will make both you and the toys more interesting to him. Don’t leave him alone on his own with a destructible rubber or plastic toy. He will quickly tear it apart and small pieces may end up in his stomach requiring emergency treatment.
If you have an active dog, he would love to play games like chase, tag and hide and seek. This is great exercise for both of you. Don’t always do the chasing. Let your dog chase you, too. Romp with him as foolishly as you can. Children are usually better with this than adults. If your dog gets overexcited and starts leaping up or biting at your clothes, stop playing and ignore him for a while until he calms down.
Herding and retrieving dogs are especially fond of games of fetch. You have the advantage in this game because if your dog has been trained to bring back the object all you have to do is throw it. Your dog should be trained to give the toy to you when you ask for it at the end of the game. Don’t throw sticks of wood for him to retrieve. They can splinter and the sharp points can stick in his mouth. Small balls are also dangerous. They can lodge in his throat and choke him in minutes. A solid rubber ball on a strong rope is a good choice.
Most dogs enjoy tugging on a thick rope or a strong pull toy. With some dogs, these games can easily become tests of strength so don’t let your dog win all of the games. Stop playing if there is any growling. Always take the toy away when you are done playing.
Play with your dog. Not only does play help keep him in shape, it also enhances the all-important bond between you and your pet. Many behavior problems of some dogs stem from their need to play. This is especially true for younger dogs. Left to their own devices, some will make up their own games, much to the dismay of their owners. Even if you can’t spend a lot of time with your dog, you can give him quality play time when you can. Try to romp with him 15 to 30 minutes every day. Most dogs who are played with regularly are happier, thinner and younger acting. If you have ever watched dogs playing together, you know that they do not play gently so y our playtime with your dog should be relatively energetic. Playtime is a good way to offer quality time to your pet.
The Pittsburg County Animal Shelter is located at 1206 N. West Street in McAlester. The hours are 10:00 until 5:00 Tuesday-Friday and 10:00 until 2:00 on Saturday. The phone number is 918-423-7803. The adoption fee for dogs is $20 and $15 for cats. All have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.