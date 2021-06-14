Your cat will know you are in charge of the food if you set her food out twice a day for about 20 minutes each time and then get rid of whatever is left in the bowl. This discourages her from making food another control issue which can make her eat too much or just ignore the food altogether to let you know she’s in charge. If you are the one in charge it makes it easier to change her diet or give her a regulated diet.
If your cat isn’t already addicted to canned food, choose dry food. Although it will meet your cat’s nutritional requirements, canned food costs more than dry food, and it makes many cats have loose stools. Also, the canned food that cats really like tends to give them fish breath. Most canned food loving cats can adjust to dry cat chow if you introduce it gradually over a period of weeks. Start by replacing one-fourth of your cat’s food with the new food. After three or four days increase the proportion so that the new food makes up half of the meal. Keep doing this until you are feeding her only the new food. Most cats will accept this if you do it slowly and without making a big event out of it.
Another bonus is that you won’t have to deal with rotting food or vermin. Old canned food gets stinky and stale and attracts mice and roaches. Not having unlimited access to food will help to keep your cat’s teeth healthy. The saliva and acid associated with constant eating makes cats more susceptible to resorptive lesions which is the cat equivalent of cavities.
If she doesn’t have an all-day buffet, your cat will be less likely to gain weight. Cats that just don’t know when to quit eating-especially adopted strays, which are used to feast-or-famine bingeing-will have to quit when the food is gone.
The 20-minute time limit cuts down on competition in multi-cat families. Some cats will eat more than they want or need just to keep another cat from getting its fair share.
Most cats appreciate a little tickle of the taste buds. Still, a food treat should be a rare indulgence of something prepared especially for cats. It should not be a helping of what you are eating. Before you spend your hard- earned money on extra special cat treats, be for-warned. Cats have been known to turn up their noses at any treat, no matter how many cats have eaten it and loved it, no matter how much it cost, and no matter how much they loved it once. Cats can be nearly as difficult as humans. If you are willing to risk rejection, you might try offering these as an occasional treat: a spoonful of canned tuna in oil, a tablespoon or two of heavy cream or half and half, about an ounce of meat loaf, two or three sauteed chicken livers, two or three cooked or raw shrimp or a bit of boned or baked chicken.
Try to limit treats to once a week. Otherwise stick to her regular food. Don’t fall for her finicky nature by getting more and more creative with the treats. Cats will take advantage if you let them and can get diarrhea from many foods. Be firm and don’t give in to their demands for exotic treats all the time. Remember you’re in charge.
The Pittsburg County Animal Shelter is located at 1206 N. West Street in McAlester. The hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. The phone number is 918-423-7803. The adoption fee is $20 for dogs and $15 for cats. All have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.