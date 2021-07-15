Since dogs are social animals, they are genetically programmed to live with others and can have problems when left alone for a long period of time. Cats are naturally more solitary animals and usually do well when left alone. However, some cats seem to be much happier when they have some company.
For some pets, most of their behavior problems result from their need for play. This is especially true for young animals left to their own devices. Much to the dismay of their owners, many will make up their own games.
You may not able to spend as much time with your pet as you would like, but you can make what play time you do have quality time. Try to have active playtime with him 15 to 30 minutes every day.
Exercise is a good way to give your pet quality time. If you are going to be away for more than eight hours, you could consider hiring a dog walker to provide him with extra companionship and exercise. Sometimes older children and retired people are willing to help. Professional dog walkers are available in some areas. Your vet may be able to provide you with references.
Most dogs and cats usually spend much of their time alone sleeping, but they still enjoy a few toys to keep them entertained. Toys alone should not replace active play time.
If your pet is destroying your house while playing alone, pet-proofing your home will save you from having to replace some of your chewed up items and also protect your pet. This is especially important for kittens and puppies. Keep your pet confined to a safe area such as the bathroom, kitchen or a cage. Be sure all food, valuables and dangerous objects ae out of his reach. If your puppy loves to chew on table legs and cabinets, bad tasting substances such as Bitter Apple sprayed on those objects twice a day will help. Bitter Apple is available at most pet stores and on line.
Some pets get extremely anxious when left by themselves and instead of playing, do things out of anxiety. Since dogs are more sociable than cats, they are more likely to have separation problems than cats. They may bark nonstop, urinate, defecate, or destroy things. They will chew and scratch doors and windows. They may also whimper and look sad when their owners leave. Cats with separation anxiety may spray, stop using their litter box or become destructive.
The problems due to separation anxiety occurs soon after their owners leave and usually occur daily. Don’t punish your pet for his destructive acts that occur while you are away. That’s ineffective. To work, punishment must be immediately following the unwanted behavior.
The best time for preventive action is before you get a pet. Consider your lifestyle. Do you have time to exercise a dog or would a cat be a better choice? How many hours would your pet have to spend alone? Studies have shown a tendency toward separation anxiety in dogs left alone for more than eight hours. If you are gone for longer than that, you might consider a cat.
There is less separation anxiety in multidog households. However, since it is you to whom your dog is attached, there may still be some separation anxiety. Cats and dogs are usually not ideal company for one another, but sometimes they become great friends. Most cats enjoy living with other cats. However, there are those who will not tolerate other cats in their territory.
To prevent separation anxiety, try not to spend long periods of time without leaving him alone sometimes. Get out of the house and leave your pet alone for short periods. He will soon learn that you will always come back and will be glad to see you even if he doesn’t show it.
The Pittsburg County Animal Shelter is located at 1206 N. West Street in McAlester. The hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. The phone number is 918-423-7803. The adoption fee for a dog is $20 and $15 for a cat. All have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.