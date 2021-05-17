Many cats, maybe most of them, do not like to travel.
Traveling makes them stressed and cranky. They much prefer the safety and comfort of their own home. They like their daily routine just the way it is.
If you are going to be gone over night, you could leave her at home. Provide a clean litter box and plenty of food and water and she will be fine. Arrange for a friend or neighbor to check on her a few times a day. You could also get a pet sitter if you are going to be gone a few days or even board her at a kennel. However, sometimes you have to take her with you either because you are moving or you just don’t want to leave her.
Preparation is vital to a successful long-distance trip with a cat. You can’t just stick her in a carrier as if you are taking her across town to the vet. An anxious cat on a long trip can make it stressful for everyone involved. She will need a well-ventilated carrier that is big enough for her to get up and stretch and move around. Put blankets that smell of you and her home in the carrier. A familiar scent will comfort her. Secure the carrier so it won’t slide around or fall over. You want her to be as safe as possible in case there is an accident. If you can, place her carrier where she will be able to see you or someone-else she knows and is comfortable with.
Don’t let her out of the carrier except for well supervised litter box breaks. Keep the doors and windows closed while she is out of the carrier. Don’t ever leave her in a parked car alone summer or winter. If you feed her four hours before you leave, she will be less likely to have an upset stomach during the drive. As much as possible, keep to her regular routine of meals, litter box and playtime.
Pack a travelling bag for her with her usual food, some of her favorite toys, plastic food and water bowls, kitty litter elimination bags, a scooper and, if she is on any medications, more than enough to last the length of your trip. Bring jugs of water from home to keep her from getting stomach problems.
A day or two before you leave, get the carrier out so your cat will get to inspect it. The day you leave on your trip, put the cat, the carrier, food, water and litter box in a small room while you pack the car and get the house closed up.
Be sure you have a current, updated health certificate from your vet verifying that your cat is healthy and has her vaccinations. You may not need any of this, but if you are sked for it and don’t have it you could run into problems. Some states require rabies vaccinations for cats crossing state lines.
Be sure your cat has identification. Collars and tags with your name, address, telephone number, the cat’s microchip number and your destination phone number will provide immediate identification. Keep her microchip up to date.
There are cats who find travelling extremely upsetting in spite of all of your planning. If yours is one of these, talk to your vet before the trip about anti-anxiety mediations that might be appropriate for her.
Have a good trip.
The Pittsburg Animal Shelter is located at 1206 N. West Street in McAlester. The hours are Tuesday-Friday from 10:00 until 5:00 and Saturday from 10:00 until 2:00. The phone number is 918-423-7803. The adoption fee is $15 for cats and $20 for dogs. All have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.