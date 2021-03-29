Kennel cough, a respiratory infection both bacterial and viral, causes inflammation to your dog’s wind pipe and voice box. It’s a form of bronchitis similar to a chest cold in humans. Although it usually clears up on its own, it is very contagious to other dogs.
Dogs can catch kennel cough through the air, from contact with other dogs who have it or are carriers or from contaminated objects. Dogs who come in contact with other dogs in enclosed or poorly ventilated places are more likely to get this disease. So are young and unvaccinated dogs. Some dogs are carriers, but have no symptoms themselves.
The symptoms of kennel cough are a persistent dry cough with a honking sound, gagging, coughing up white foamy phlegm, fever and nasal discharge. The cough is the main symptom. It is constant and unrelenting. In severe cases, kennel cough can progress to pneumonia. If your dog develops a fever, he may have gotten a more severe form of the disease. He can become lethargic, have less energy, not eat well and be less interested in things he usually enjoys. If you think your dog may have kennel cough, take him to your vet right away.
Kennel cough usually lasts about three weeks unless the dog doesn’t have a good immune system or is very young or very old. Then it might take up to six months for him to make a complete recovery. Dogs frequently make a complete recovery on their own when the disease runs its course. There are options for treating kennel cough. Cultures and blood tests will isolate the bacteria or virus. Since kennel cough is caused by both, your vet can prescribe the proper antibiotics. Cough medicine can provide some relief from the coughing. Ask your vet which one would be safe for your dog.
Use a humidifier at home. This can provide some relief. Don’t smoke around him and keep him away from bonfires and campfires. Smoke will further irritate his lungs. Use a harness instead of a collar when you walk him. A collar puts extra stress on h is throat. Keep his surroundings as stress free as possible. Stay calm and relaxed yourself. Dogs know when you’re upset about something. Keep his surroundings as stress free as possible. Keep loud noise to a minimum. Quit doing things with him that cause him anxiety.
The best prevention for kennel cough is getting your dog vaccinated, especially if he is boarded, goes to doggy day care, frequents dog parks or is around other groups of dogs. Many training, boarding, grooming or day care facilities require proof of kennel cough vaccination before they allow the dog to participate. Depending on which form the vaccination is in, it is usually given in two doses followed by a booster every six months to a year.
If your dog has kennel cough, do the right thing and, until he has recovered, keep him away from other dogs who may not be vaccinated.
