You are probably spring cleaning your house about now or are at least thinking about it. While you’re cleaning your house, why don’t you spring clean your dog? She no doubt needs it, too.
Go through the shelves and cupboards where your keep your dog’s food and treats. Check the expiration dates. If anything has passed its time, throw it out. Do the same thing with any of your dog’s medications. Replace any of the items you had to get rid of the next time you go shopping. Do you need dog shampoo or conditioner, ear cleaner or tick and flea treatment? Does your dog need a new brush, comb or nail trimmer? Now is a good time to get her new ones. Also, you can restock your first aid kit with fresh items.
Look carefully at his collar and ID tags. If the tags are scratched and hard to read replace them. Collars and leashes that are frayed or cracked should be thrown out. Your dog deserves new ones that won’t break. If the collar is not is bad shape but only dirty, you can wash it. Soak it in a bowl of hot water for 10 or 15 minutes. Rub it gently against itself to remove built up dirt. Then rinse it and hang it up to dry.
Your dog’s bed gets dirty. Vacuum the bed regularly to remove hair, dirt and grime. A lint roller will pick up any hair left by the sweeper. Periodically remove the cover and wash it in cold water. Use a mild soap without dyes and fragrances. A cup of baking soda added to the wash will neutralize odors. Dry in the clothes dryer. A pet safe dryer sheet will reduce static electricity and remove more dog hair. If the base is washable, wash it, too. If the bed is in bad condition it may be time to retire it and get your dog a new one. Pick one with a removable fabric cover.
Clean out the toy box. Toss out any toys that are worn out, broken or she is tired of. Anything that is kept should get a good cleaning. Soft toys can be put in a pillow case and washed in the washing machine. Use a dog-safe detergent. You can either line-dry them or put them in the dryer. Wash hard toys in the sink with a solution of 50% water and 50% vinegar. A brush or sponge can remove the worst of the grime. Wipe out the toy box while it is empty. This might be a good time to get your dog some new toys. You know she deserves it.
Clean your floor and upholstery. Either do it yourself or get a professional. A professional cleaning with stronger tools can remove more dirt, dander and hair. Replace the filters in your air conditioner and vacuum cleaner. There are filters with built-in ionizers to reduce allergens and add a bit of air freshening. Get your car detailed to remove as much dog hair as possible from car seats, air vents and floors.
When you have done all of this, give your dog a good bath. That’s it! Spring cleaning your dog is done.
The Pittsburg County Animal Shelter is located at 1206 N. West Street in McAlester. The hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. The phone number is 918-423-7803. The adoption fee is $20 for dogs and $15 for cats. All have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.