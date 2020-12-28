You have the cutest, most photogenic pet in the world. I know, because I do, too. I am not a great photographer so my photos don’t do my dog and cats the justice they deserve. I have been talking with some people who do take good pet photos hoping to improve mine. Here is what I learned.
First of all, consider what kind of personality your pet has. What makes your dog different from other dogs or makes your cat stand out from all other cats. If your pet is laid back, calm or just slow moving show him sleeping, lying in the sun or playing quietly. If he is a more active pet, you may want to take him outside and get some photos of him running around or chasing a ball. Try to capture him doing what makes him special. It may take a few tries to get exactly what you want.
Consider the location you want to use. Pick a familiar place where your pet feels comfortable. It may be a place that has special meaning for both of you. It could be a spot of grass in your yard, a patch of sunlight or a special quilt. An uncluttered background is best. The items in the background should add to the photo, not detract from it. However, avoid a background that is too plain. That would make the photo too lifeless.
Your cat or dog is smaller than you are so he can get lost in a photo. Cats and dogs move around so it is hard to get close, but it’s worth the effort. You will be able to get more detail and capture the personality of your pet. If he is too active for you to be able to get up close to take the photo, consider getting a zoom lens for your camera. Get down on the ground or floor with him. The results will give you a more personal and intimate photo.
Pets are lively and playful. Instead of trying to keep yours still, make his playfulness the main feature of your photo. Use a favorite toy, maybe one that squeaks, or a treat to get his attention. Make the experience fun and your photos will reflect it.
Posed photos with family members or friends can give you very special memories to enjoy for many years. Candid shots of your pet and a family member or a special person in your pet’s life will capture their relationship and be treasured forever.
Light is very important. Natural light is better than using a flash. The sound of the flash may also distract your pet or frighten him. It can also create red-eye problems.
Take lots of photos. The more you take the more likely you will be to get some really spectacular photos. This would also be a good time to take some photos to use for next year’s Christmas cards.
The Pittsburg County Animal Shelter is located at 1206 N. West Street in McAlester. The hours are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The phone number is 918-423-7803. The adoption fee is $20 for dogs and $15 for cats. All have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.