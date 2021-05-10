Perhaps you have had your dog for many years or this is your first puppy. Maybe you have adopted a dog-one of many over your lifetime. Owning and caring for a dog is great fun and very rewarding, but also a big responsibility.
Each dog is unique. There is no one way to care for a dog since each one presents a different situation. It is up to you to take care of your dog. He gives you a lifetime of unconditioned love and loyalty. In return he expects you to provide him with what he needs.
Every dog needs a good home where he can be healthy and happy. A big fenced yard with a dog house is a luxury, especially for a large and active dog. Dogs should not be kept outside alone or left there for extended periods of time. Dogs are social animals who enjoy companionship. Your dog should spend as much time as possible with you. Always be patient with him. Make sure your expectations of him are reasonable. Most behavior problems can be solved.
Take your dog to a veterinarian for checkups. A regular visit to the vet for an exam which includes vaccinations and blood work is the best way to keep your dog in good health. To ensure that he can eat properly, he needs regular dental checkups as well. Have your dog spayed or neutered. Dogs who have this routine surgery tend to live longer, be healthier and have fewer behavior problems. You are also doing your part to reduce the pet overpopulation problem. Get him started oh heartworm preventative as well as tick and flea preventative. Give him a nutritionally balanced diet. Ask your vet for advice on what and how much to feed your dog to maintain his proper weight and keep him healthy. Dietary requirements change as he gets older. Be sure he has fresh water always available.
Get your dog a collar and ID tag with your name, address and phone number. No matter how careful you are, your dog might get lost. If he is wearing his ID tag, the chances of his returning safely are greatly increased. His collar should not be too tight. You should be able to fit two fingers under it. Have him microchipped. This will enable him to be returned to you if he gets lost even if he loses his collar. When the microchip is scanned by a vet or animal shelter worker it gives your contact information so he can be reunited with you.
Contact your local animal shelter for information about legal requirements for your dog. Find out where to get tags and what vaccinations are required. Whenever you take him outside of his house and yard, keep him on his leash. No matter how well trained he is, you cannot completely be sure that you will have him under control all of the time. Something irresistible could catch his eye and he could take off to check it out. Dogs don’t always loo before crossing a busy street.
Your dog will benefit from staying physically fit. You will need to see that he gets adequate exercise. Take him for a daily walk or two. It will be good for you as well as him.
Give him companionship. Play with him. Enroll him in a training class and work with him at home. Not only will he learn what is expected of him, it will be a good bonding time for you. Your dog is going to give you plenty of love and loyalty. He wants the same thing from you in return.
To adopt a dog, visit the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter at 1206 N. Street in McAlester. The hours are 10:00 until 5:00 Tuesday through Friday and 10:00 until 2:00 on Saturday. The phone number is 918-423-7803. The adoption fee for dogs is $20 and $15 for cats. All have been spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.