If your cat or dog is itching, scratching and chewing at his skin, it is very likely that he has fleas.
He can get infested with them through contact with other animals with fleas living in his vicinity. There are more than 2,000 kinds of fleas, but the cat flea is the one that usually affects cats and dogs.
Fleas can be found everywhere. They are more common from mid to late summer into early fall. In mild climates, they can be a problem all year. When it gets cold, they can survive very well in your house, especially if you had an invasion of them in the summer.
Fleas are more than a nuisance. Their bites can cause serious health problems for your pet. Some cats and dogs are so allergic that one bite can cause severe itching which can lead to hair loss, inflammation and skin infections. If your pet swallows infected fleas, he can get tape worms or whip worms. A very young, weak, sick or elderly pet can possibly lose enough blood from flea bites to become anemic or develop other medical conditions.
Keeping your pet free of fleas means keeping him inside all of the time. That is impossible for dogs and some cats. If one of your pets has fleas, your others pets most likely do, too. Fortunately, there are many products available that will safely and effectively control fleas. Treating both your pet and his indoor and outdoor environment is necessary to get fleas completely under control.
There are ways to fight fleas. Bathe your pet with flea shampoo to get his fur clean while killing fleas at the same time. However, bathing a cat may be difficult or impossible. Flea shampoo is available at pet supply stores. Some shampoos are made for dogs, some for cats and dogs and others for cats and kittens. Some are toxic to cats. The kind you need also depends on where you live, how old your pet is and whether he has sensitive skin. There are also flea collars impregnated with chemicals to repel fleas, kill fleas or kill flea eggs. Be sure to ask your vet or the pet store owner which is the best choice for your situation. Follow all directions carefully.
Prescription medications in pill or liquid form are available for treating fleas. Don’t combine treatments without the approval of your vet. The chemicals in different treatments may vary and mixing them may be harmful to your pet.
Treating your pet’s environment will help greatly with flea control. Vacuum the house frequently, especially the areas where he spends most of his time. Wash your dog’s bedding and bed often. Use hot water and dry on high heat. Vacuum and shampoo the chair and cushions where your cat sleeps. Vacuum and shampoo your carpets and rugs. Don’t give fleas a place to call home and flourish.
If you visit someone whose pet or home has fleas, wash your clothes and take a shower as soon as you get home so they don’t get into your home attached to your leg, sock, shirt or other article of clothing.
Treat your yard, too. If all else fails and the fleas are winning, call in professional help.
