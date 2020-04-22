If you already have a cat or are planning to get one, you will definitely need a good cat carrier of some sort. This will be useful throughout your cat’s life so it is worth buying a good quality one at the beginning.
The perfect carrier is strong, fastens securely and is easy to clean. It also needs to be large enough to easily hold an adult cat comfortably, but light enough for you to carry easily. It needs good ventilation and should allow your cat to see out so he doesn’t feel trapped.
Carriers come in a variety of kinds. There are baskets made of plastic-coated wire. They open at the top. This is convenient because you can lift your cat into the basket and close the lid.
The lightweight plastic carriers are open on one end. This gives your cat some privacy and gives him a chance to see out. It is also easy to clean. However, this type can be a bit difficult to get a reluctant cat into and out of the opening.
The cardboard carriers are inexpensive, but they don’t have good ventilation and can be claustrophobic to your cat. They will disintegrate if your cat urinates in them. If your cat is an escape artist, the carrier will be no match for him. However, they would do for a short trip especially if you are going to be with him the whole time.
Wicker baskets look very pretty, but they are best suited to docile cats. The straps on the door wear quickly and easily break. They are also harder to clean than others.
There are soft-sided carriers that have zipper openings on both the front and the top. They are light-weight and easily cleaned in the washer. They work very well for short trips, but if you have a determined and clever cat you will have to secure the zippers or he will find a way out.
If you are flying with your cat, call the airline and find out what requirements that particular airline has for cat carriers. Airline approved carriers can be purchased at most pet stores. Print “Live Animal” in big letters on top and one side of the carrier and indicate the correct upright position. You may find that you need an everyday carrier for around town and an airline approved carrier for trips.
Cats are extremely adaptable, but they should not be shoved into a new situation without advanced preparation. Place something in the carrier that your cat is familiar with. It could be a toy, his favorite blanket or an old shirt of yours with your scent on it. Put him in the carrier, but leave the door open. Let him come out whenever he wants to. Make it into a game and you will have less trouble when you need to put him into it.
Even with all your preparation, he may react like most cats do and run and hide at the first sight of the carrier. Cats seem to know when you are planning to take him on a trip to the vet or somewhere else he doesn’t want to go. You will need to keep your wits about you. Close all doors and windows to keep him from escaping. If you have a cat flap in your door don’t forget to close that, too. Then, while pretending that there is nothing out of the ordinary going on, pick him up while trying to distract him so he doesn’t notice the carrier. Lift him gently, but firmly into the carrier, supporting his hindquarters with one hand and holding the scruff with the other. If the carrier opens on the end, it is easiest to place the carrier with its door uppermost and carefully lower your cat inside. Keep hold of his scruff while you shut the carrier door firmly. Now you can breathe a sigh of relief.
