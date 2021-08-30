Cats are known for taking long naps, but when they are not sleeping, they can be very active. If your cat wakes you up during the night, she may want you to play with her, feed her or just keep her company while she does whatever pleases her at the moment. Young cats are particularly good at this. If they are up, they want everybody up.
First rule out the possibility that she has a medical problem. If she is walking around the house crying or meowing, there may be something causing her pain or discomfort. Have her checked by your vet. If she is in good health, there are some things that you can try that might help you both get a good night’s sleep.
If you keep her busy during the day, she will sleep better at night. Have toys for her that she can play with by herself. She will be less likely to get bored with the toys if you change them frequently. I would recommend that you get toys for her nighttime play that don’t have bells or other noise makers in them. There are DVD’s available which include scenes of birds and mice to entertain cats. Leave the DVD playing while you are away. Just make sure it is at her eye level.
Schedule play sessions with her during the evening. Get toys she can chase and pounce on. Invent your own games with ping-pong balls, furry mouse toys, feathers and string. Some cats love to chase pointer lights.
Cats love to look out of windows. Set up a bird feeder where she can see it and keep it well filled. This will give her something to watch during the day. Large climbing towers will give her some exercise and burn off some of her excess energy.
Try feeding her dinner just before you go to bed. Cats usually sleep after having a big meal. Feed her smaller meals during the day so she doesn’t gain too much weight.
If your cat is agreeable to the idea, get another cat. They will play together and leave you alone to sleep. However, two cats playing can make a lot of noise and two cats trying to get you up are much worse than one.
Make a sleep schedule and stick to it as often as you can. Cats like routine. If possible, go to bed about the same time every night. Turn the lights off at a specific time. Do the same nightly chores in the same order. Your cat will soon learn the routine and know that it’s time to go to bed.
Set up sleeping places for your cat. Cats like to have a choice. You can buy a special bed for her, but a towel, pillow or blanket does just as well. Put them in places where you don’t mind her sleeping. Cats like to sleep where they feel safe so give her some options in places that are somewhat hidden. She will especially like a warm nest-like spot.
Unless you think your cat is ill or injured, don’t get up to take care of her needs every time she asks. You will have rewarded her for this behavior and she will just keep trying it again on following nights. Even getting up to scold her isn’t a good idea. She may decide that negative attention from you is better than no attention at all.
Try different methods until you find the right one or two that please both you and your cat. If might take several weeks to find the combination that will ensure that you and your cat have a peaceful night.
