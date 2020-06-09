When we have allergies we sneeze, have runny eyes and red noses. Our pets also get allergies, but they have different symptoms.
They seldom have respiratory problems. Instead, they have trouble with their skin or gastrointestinal tract. They also may lick the tops or bite the bottoms of their paws or chew on their tails. Their hair may fall out in patches or their skin may become dry or scaly, their fur may become more oily or dry. They may develop an unusual body odor or watery eyes. Whatever symptoms your pet has, your vet can almost always prevent or minimize them.
The most common allergic reaction seen in cats and dogs is caused by flea bites. Only one flea bite can cause an allergic pet to itch, bite and chew. Usually fleas, after biting your pet and injecting its saliva, hops off and onto your carpet or lawn. You may never see a single flea, but you may find flea dirt on your cat or dog. However, a distribution of sores would suggest a flea allergy. The treatment for a flea allergy consists of anti-inflammatory medication and strict flea control. Your vet can help you start a flea control program that is effective and safe for your pet.
When people who are allergic inhale pollen, dust and molds, they get hay fever and sometimes asthma. Dogs and cats can have the same thing, but they usually itch instead. Dogs may rub their faces, muzzles and eyes and scratch their ears. Sometimes the itching spreads over their whole body. Over time skin changes, such as hair loss, scaling and infection may develop. Cats with atopic allergies may have crusty sores, hair loss and red, raised areas.
If your vet thinks the signs and history of your pet suggests atopic allergies there are several treatments available. If it is a seasonal thing, it can be treated with anti-inflammatory medication. If it is a year-around problem, skin or blood tests can find out what your pet is allergic to. Then you can avoid exposing him to those things. Since you can’t avoid all exposure, your vet might recommend a series of allergy shots.
Allergic reactions to something in your pet’s diet can lead to itching, sores, vomiting and diarrhea. All may occur at the same time. The only way to diagnose a food allergy is by putting your pet on a diet of only a few foods which he has had little or no previous exposure to. Give him only bottled or spring water. After three weeks, have his condition reevaluated. If he is better, you know he has a food allergy. Individual foods can then be added at intervals to his restricted diet until the cause of his allergy is discovered or he is eating a balanced diet that you are both happy with. Do this with your vet’s supervision so you can be sure your pet stays healthy and his condition is being monitored objectively.
Since your dog or cat is covered with hair he is not as likely to have allergic reactions to something he has come in contact with. Dogs, however, can get allergic dermatitis on the hairless parts of their body such as their nose, bottom of their feet and their abdomen. Itching and redness are the main signs. Some of the common allergens are plastic food dishes, cleaning supplies, shampoos and carpet cleaners. It your vet suspects a contact allergy, he will probably suggest that you remove your pet from his usual environment for a short time. If he improves, then he will be exposed to one suspected item at a time. If there is an allergy, signs will usually appear in a day or two. Treatment consists of avoiding whatever he is allergic to.
Sometimes an inhaled substance, such as tobacco smoke, aerosol spray or cat litter can cause an allergic reaction, called allergic bronchitis, in the respiratory tract. Exercise can may it worse. Your vet can prescribe medication that will help your pet breathe easier and reduce the allergic reaction. If you know what substance is causing the problem, remove it from your pet’s environment.
The Pittsburg County Animal Shelter is located at 1206 N. West Street in McAlester. The hours are from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. The phone number is 918-423-7803. The adoption fee is $20 for dogs and $15 for cats. All have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.