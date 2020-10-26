Dogs are definitely creatures of habit. Most thrive on having a daily routine. They are happier knowing when they are going to eat, take a walk or have playtime.
Without a consistent routine to show him what is expected, a dog is more apt to be stressed, anxious or depressed. He may act accordingly or it may affect his health. A dog that feels secure in his daily schedule is more likely to handle more positively the unexpected changes and glitches that occur in his life.
A consistent daily routine is the key to your dog feeling secure and loved. It is also part of his bonding process with you. See that your dog gets up at the same time every day, goes to bed at the same time and that his feeding, walking and playing times are consistent. Be sure everyone in the family agrees to follow the schedule. Your dog won’t learn his routine if everyone isn’t supporting it. Schedule some short training sessions during the day. This would be a good time to work on skills and basic commands.
Feed your dog not only at the same time every day, but in the same place. If he is a puppy, he will need several small meals during the day. If he is an adult dog, he will have one or two bigger meals. Be consistent. Your vet can tell you what kind of food and how much he should be getting. Decide ahead of time if he will be allowed to have treats from the table. Then be sure that everyone follows that decision. Don’t give in to his begging. Tell visitors in advance so they don’t sneak him snacks from the table is he isn’t allowed to have them. It’s confusing to him if some people do it and others don’t.
Feeding your dog at the same times daily is not just important for his nutritional needs, it will also get his body used to the schedule and he will adjust to the times and amounts.
Another benefit to feeding him at set times is that is easier to predict when he will need to relieve himself. He should be taken out at about the same times every day. If he is a puppy, he will need to go out the first thing in the morning, after his meals and before he goes to bed. As he gets older, he will be able to wait a little. Remember this when you are setting up his schedule. A daily routine will also make his housebreaking easier and he will be able to wait it he knows about when he will get another opportunity to go outside.
Take some time every day to walk and play with him just for fun. Mental stimulation and exercise are a great benefit to him. Being involved in this kind of activity can help to eliminate destructive behavior. A tired dog is a good dog. Have several play times every day, if it’s possible.
Even though you have established a good routine with your dog, there will be times when you have to make changes. When that happens, make the changes gradually and change only one think at a time. Don’t try to do it all at once. Observe how he is dealing with the changes and keep your reactions to his behavior consistent. Then he will continue to have faith and trust in you.
The Pittsburg County Animal Shelter is located at 1206 N. West Street in McAlester. The phone number is 918-423-7803. The hours are 10:00 until 5:00 Tuesday through Friday and 10:00 until 2:00 on Saturday. The adoption fee for dogs is $20 and $15 for cats. All have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.