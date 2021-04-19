Dog parks are becoming more and more popular. Although they all come in various sizes and designs, they all have the same purpose.
They are a place where dogs can run free and socialize with other dogs. Dogs need to be both mentally and physically active. Dogs used to spend their days hunting game, herding, protecting livestock and catching vermin.
However, dogs now spend most of their time sleeping on a soft bed or eating. No physical activity is required of them. No wonder they get bored and lonely. Then they find ways to use up their excess energy in the house. Frequently in ways that aren’t acceptable.
Once your dog is at the park he can run as much as he wants, check out new smells, play with his friends and play ball with you. This gives him plenty of mental and physical activity. Many dogs like to spend time with other dogs.
At the park, your dog can interact with other dogs and practice his own communication skills. He will get used to meeting new dogs. Experience like these will help to prevent him from becoming fearful and aggressive around other dogs.
Dog parks are good for dog owners, too. They can meet other dog owners, get to know their dogs and practice their own dog’s training skills. To make sure everyone has a good time, there are some rules of etiquette that you should follow. Firs of all, don’t bring a puppy under four months old, an unneutered dog, one that has fleas, parasites or is sick to the park. Be sure your dog is up to date on his vaccinations.
Bring your own plastic bag and clean up after your dog. Have an extra bag or two for those who forgot. Bring a bowl and some water so your dog can have a drink if he gets thirsty.
Consider your dog’s temperament. If he is shy, take him to a park where there are fewer dogs. Supervise him while he is playing and stop any rough play. Be sure your dog isn’t being bullied or learning bad behavior from other dogs. Don’t let your dog be the bully. If you feel that the play is getting too rough or your dog is just not having a good time, take him home.
Don’t let your dog off his leash and then lose track of him. You can’t always know what he is going to do. Be aware of where he is and what he is doing at all times so you can avoid problems. If the dog park is unfenced don’t let him off his lease until he is trained to respond to your commands.
If you bring children with you to the park, they need to be supervised along with your dog. Unless your children know how to act around unfamiliar dogs as well as their own dog, it is not a good idea to have them there. Don’t put lawn chairs, coolers, strollers, back packs or other items in the middle of the field. A dog in the midst of a rousing good game isn’t watching where he is going and could be injured if he runs into something.
As long as all the dogs are properly socialized and playing nicely, your dog should have a great time even if he has to be put in his place by another dog who doesn’t want to play at that particular time. It is all about everyone learning how to get along. It’s part of dog park etiquette.
The Pittsburg County Animal Shelter is located at 1206 N. West Street in McAlester. The hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. The phone number is 918-4237803. The adoption fee for a dog is $20 and $15 for a cat. All have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
