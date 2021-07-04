Load up the car and roll down the windows. What better way to shake off a year of staying at home than going on a road trip.
However, a trip isn’t much fun if your whole family can’t come along. For many of us, our family includes our dog, but traveling can be stressful for him. If you are driving a long way or staying away for an extended time, some advanced planning is required.
Before you even leave home, be sure that your dog is in good health. Take him to your vet to check on his overall condition and to be sure that he is current on all of his vaccinations. Get a health certificate and proof of a currant rabies vaccination. Dogs traveling to Canada and Mexico will require more legal documentation and possibly a quarantine period. Your vet can help you with that information. Take your dog’s medical records and vet contact and keep it easily accessible in case you need veterinary care while you are away.
Your dog should have a sturdy collar with your home address and telephone number on a tag. While traveling, tape your local contact information and cell phone number on the tag or use a second tag with that information on it. You can also get your dog microchipped. Take a photo of your dog to make it easier for others to recognize him and get him back to you if he gets lost.
Not every campground allows dogs to stay. Confirm the details of your reservation in advance to be sure that the accommodations are pet friendly and what services are available for people traveling with their animals. You don’t want any last- minute surprises.
Keep your dog safe in a well-ventilated crate or carrier. It needs to be large enough for him to stand, sit, lie down and turn around. Line the bottom of the carrier with towels or blankets to make it more comfortable for him. It is very important to secure the carriers to the car so it doesn’t slide. There are also harnesses available that connect a dog to a safety belt. Some dogs would prefer that to a crate or carrier.
Take enough of your dog’s usual food for the whole trip, especially if he is a picky eater or on a special diet. You may not be able to easily find what you need along your way or at your destination. Bring your bottled water or your own local tap water stored in plastic jugs. Unfamiliar water could give him digestive trouble. You will also need a water bowl. Collapsible ones are available if that would be more convenient for you.
Don’t let your dog ride with his head out of the window no matter how much he enjoys it. He can be injured by debris which would interrupt your trip with a visit to a vet.
When traveling with your dog, you will need to stop regularly for bathroom, water and exercise breaks. Keep him on his leash at all times and clean up after him.
Your dog should never be left alone in the car even briefly. Interior car temperatures can reach dangerous levels on a hot day even if the windows are open slightly and the car is parked in the shade. There are pet thieves who will take a dog if he is left alone. It’s rare, but it happens.
To keep your dog happy when you are traveling, bring along his special blanket and a few of his favorite toys. The more he enjoys his trip, the more you will enjoy yours.
The Pittsburg County Animal Shelter is located at 1206 N. West Street in McAlester. The hours are 10:00 until 5:00 Tuesday -Friday and 10:00 until 2:00 on Saturday. The phone number is 918-423-7803. The adoption fee for a dog is $20 and $15 for a cat. All have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped.
