When someone is considering getting a dog, they think about adopting a puppy. Who can resist a puppy? They are cute, adorable, and cuddly.
Puppies need patience, energy and training from you to become the great family member you want. There are many adult and senior dogs hoping to be adopted. Older dogs can be just as cute and huggable as a puppy plus they come with some desirable qualities that puppies don’t gain until they are adults.
When you adopt a senior dog, your time with him will be shorter than if you had gotten him as a puppy, but as you and your dog grow into a close companionship, you will know that it is stronger because you have given this wonderful dog a second chance in life. This is stronger than the sadness of eventual separation. While it is true that an older dog won’t be with you as long as a puppy would, it is the quality of the time together that is important.
There are many good reasons to adopt a senior dog. With older dogs, what you see is what you get. You know immediately how big he will be, what his personality is like and what his grooming needs are. This makes it easier to find the dog that is the perfect fit for you and your family. You won’t have any surprises later.
Older dogs have already learned a great deal and don’t require the constant supervision that puppies do. If they aren’t already housebroken, they have the maturity to learn very quickly. Since they are past the teething stage, your shoes and books are unlikely to be chewed. They know how to get along with people and other animals and how to fit in with a family.
Senior dogs are easy to train. Because they are calmer than puppies and have had years of living with people and are experienced at figuring out what you want them to do. They have a longer attention span than puppies and can focus on the task being asked of them.
Although senior dogs do need exercise they do not need or may not want to have a long vigorous walk every day. They may enjoy an occasional brisk walk, but their favorite part of the day is probably nap time, especially if you join them.
Older dogs may have health problems that a younger dog might not, but there is no guarantee that a younger dog is free from health issues. However, the cost of veterinary care must be considered when adopting an older dog.
When your senior dog comes home with you the first time, there will be a period of adjustment as he gets used to his new family and surroundings. Be patient with him while he learns what you expect from him. Older dogs don’t ask for much other than a warm place to sleep, regular meals and lots of love. They are sweet, loving and will soon fir right into their new home. Senior dogs and senior people are good for each other. Adopting a senior dog can be a wonderful experience for both of you.
If you would like to adopt an older dog contact the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter at 1206 N. West Street in McAlester. The phone number is 918-423-7803. The hours are Tuesday-Friday from 10:00 until 5:00 and Saturday from 10:00 until 2:00. The adoption fee for dogs is $20 and $15 for cats. All have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
