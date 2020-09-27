Our dogs have the best nutrition and veterinary care available. Although we have all sorts of healthy pet food choices and the best pet care for our dogs, obesity is the most common preventable disease in dogs. Many owners are in denial.
Obesity is the accumulation of too much body fat. Extra body weight and extra body fat go together. Dogs are considered overweight when they weigh 10% to 20% more than what is considered to be their ideal weight and are considered obese if over 20% of their ideal body weight. One old guideline for determining if your dog is obese is to feel his ribs. If you can, he is probably fit. If he has no waist, a rounded stomach, thick fat which is soft and moveable, and folds of skin which sways as he moves, he may be overweight or obese. A dog should have a taper at their waist. If he doesn’t, he is oval shaped and is overweight. A very obese dog will have a noticeable pendulous stomach and hip and neck fat. However, he doesn’t usually get to this point until he is up in years.
There are risks for the obese dog. Extra fat has a negative effect on a dog’s health and lifespan. It is accepted that fat dogs live a shorter life than those of normal weight by 6 to 12 months. A study has found that even moderately overweight dogs have a life expectancy of up to nearly two years less than lean dogs. Fat secretes inflammatory hormones and creates stress on the body. Obese dogs have a greater risk for cancer, diabetes, heart disease, stroke and hypertension. They are more likely to have osteoarthritis and a quicker degeneration of the affected joints. Also, they are more prone to urinary bladder stones and are less tolerant of heat. An older obese dog is more likely to have complications in surgery and with injuries. Being obese will shorten a dog’s life and reduce its quality.
There are several causes of obesity in dogs. Always leaving a bowl of food out for him and giving him high-calorie treats whenever he begs for one is one way for a dog to become overweight. Many times the daily exercise period for him turns into a quick walk around the block or letting him out in the yard for a few minutes.
Obesity can be conquered. First is admitting there is a problem. Adjust the amount of his food. Feed him two or three times a day and then take the bowl up when he is done. Get advice from your vet about the total amount of food your dog should be getting each day and if he needs to be on a special diet. Cut back on the number of treats he gets. Try giving him some small pieces of chicken without bones, of course, carrots, celery, a bit of peanut butter, a small piece of cheese, air-popped popcorn or green beans if your vet approves. Once you and your vet have agreed on a feeding program for your dog, stay with it.
The average dog needs thirty minutes to an hour of exercise daily. You can walk with him, take him to the dog park or play ball with him. Start slowly and build up gradually.
If an illness is causing or contributing to your dog’s obesity your vet can help you manage it.
Although obesity is a big problem in dogs, it can be treated. It should be done slowly and with your vet’s supervision. It’s also good to spend more time with your dog. Keeping him occupied and busy may help to keep him from thinking about food.
To adopt a dog, visit the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter located at 1206 N. West Street in McAlester. The hours are Tuesday-Friday from 10:00 until 5:00 and Saturday from 10:00 until 2:00. The phone number is 918-423-7803. The adoption fee for dogs is $20. All have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
