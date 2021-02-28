Many beliefs about dogs have been around for centuries. Some of these are myths without definitive origins. However, they are still widely believed.
Myth Number One: A cold, wet nose is a sign of a healthy dog and a warm dry nose means that the dog is sick. An old legend says that God gave dogs cold, wet noses because two dogs saved Noah’s ark from sinking. One dog saw water coming in through a hole in the hull. He stuck his nose in the hole to keep the water out while the other dog ran off to get Noah. Because of their actions God made a cold, wet nose a sign of good health for a dog. If a dog’s nose is dry and warm, he is sick. This is a myth. It can be perfectly normal for a dog’s nose to be dry and warm. If his nose is dry and crusty, however, it might be a sign that he is having a health problem. If he is showing any unusual symptoms or acting differently, you might want to take him to your vet.
Myth Number Two: You can’t teach an old dog new tricks. Granted, puppies are easier to teach since they haven’t yet learned any bad habits which need to be changed. However, dogs of all ages are eager to learn. It may not be as easy to teach a senior dog, but it definitely can be done. He may not hear or see as well as he used to and he may have less energy, but he still is willing and able to learn. Keep your training sessions short and watch for signs like yawning, drooping ears or excessive lip licking that might indicate that he is getting tired. Don’t try to teach him too many things at once. Start with one or two and when he has mastered those, add another. You will need many dogs treats and lots of patience. An old dog may have joint or arthritis problems so tricks that involve jumping or running might not be a good choice. Some elderly dogs may have cognitive dysfunction (canine dementia) and won’t be able to remember new information. Training him at this time in his life may not be possible.
Myth Number Three: A year in a dog’s life is equal to seven human years. Of course, dogs age at a faster rate than humans. It is faster during a dog’s early life and then seems to slow down as he gets older. A one-year-old dog is very much like a teenager, but a seven-year-old is like a middle-aged human. The size of the breed has a lot to do with how he fast he ages. Smaller breeds tend to live longer than larger breeds. Small dogs can live 15 to 20 years, but larger ones may perhaps live 7 to 10 years.
Myth Number Four: Dogs can see only in black and white. They may not be as color blind as we think. They can see in colors, but not the same way we do. A test done at the University of California, Santa Barbara confirmed that dogs do see in color, but distinguished colors differently than we do. They see the world in yellows, blues and grays. Although they don’t see all the colors as we do, dogs are better at detecting motion, the ability to see in low light and differentiating between shades of gray.
Myth Number Five: A wagging tail means a dog is happy. It’s true that dogs do way their tails when they are happy or excited. We love to see our dog wagging his tail, bright-eyed and jumping excitedly. However, dogs wag their tail for reasons other than happiness. It can also be a sign of fear, anxiety or even aggression. Pay attention to the dog’s overall body language not just his tail to determine his mood.
Myth Number Six: Dogs and cats can’t get along. They can live together quite nicely if they are properly introduced and socialized.
The Pittsburg County Animal Shelter is located at 1206 N. West St. in McAlester. The hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. The phone number is 918-423-7803. The adoption fee for a dog is $20 and $15 for a cat. All have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.