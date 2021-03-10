The tortoiseshell cat, also known as the tortie, got this name because of its pattern of red, orange, yellow, black, cream, chocolate, gray, tabby or blue. The patches of color must be distinct without streaking. All parts of the cat’s body and head, including the ears, must be patched. Their eyes are deep orange or copper colored and round. The coat is long, flowing and luxuriant with extra length on the tail and around her neck. The body is like that of a Persian-full, massive, with short legs, a broad round head and small, but well-tufted ears.
If she also has white patches she is called a calico Persian in the United States and a tortie-and-white in England. The breed was probably begun by matings between mixed breeds and black long-haired cats. This resulted in tricolored coats. Torties are not a breed of cat but are named because their fur pattern looks similar to the shells of large species of tortoises and turtles.
The tortie is almost always a female. Like calicos, the chromosomes linked to coloring in cats is the X chromosomes. Since female cats have two X chromosomes to determine their coloring, they can have many different combinations. The male cat has one X chromosome and one Y chromosome, he can be only orange or black. He cannot be both. About 1 in 3,000 tortie cats are born male. They are always sterile and tend to have many health problems because of their genetic abnormalities.
Those who own torties describe them as having a unique personality which is sometimes referred to as their “tortitude”. Torties are strong-willed, somewhat hot tempered and are often very possessive and attached to their person. They are often fiercely independent, feisty and unpredictable. They can be very talkative and let you know exactly what they want or need and when by a hiss or a strong purr. They have an amazing amount of energy which can make them seen headstrong or perhaps more sensitive than other cats. It is important that you provide plenty of playtime for them.
Tortoiseshell cats have their own myths and folklore. In Scotland and Ireland when a male tortoiseshell enters your home, he brings you good luck. According to Japanese sailors having one on your boat gives protection against storms and ghosts. In the United States, they bring money into the home. They are thought to have psychic abilities and can see the future. If a bride hears a tortie sneeze on her wedding day, she will always have a good life. According to another belief, if you dream of a tortie, you will be lucky in love. English folklore says that rubbing a tortoiseshell cat’s tail on a wart will make the wart go away. Another myth says that if you see a tortoiseshell cat you will die by accident. However, they myth doesn’t say how long after seeing the cat that will happen.
If you want to adopt a tortoiseshell cat, the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter is located at 1206 N. West Street in McAlester. The hours are 10:00 until 5:00 Tuesday – Friday and 10:00 until 2:00 on Saturday. The phone number is 918-423-7803. The adoption fee for a cat is $15 and $20 for a dog. All have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
