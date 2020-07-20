In the summer you want to get outside and do things with your dog. It’s a great time to go for a walk, enjoy the park or play ball. You both will have a great time. However, summer comes with its own dangers for your dog.
If you are a gardener, your dog may want to participate. The plants are beautiful, but some can be harmful to your dog. Oleander, lily of the valley and fox glove can cause fatal heart arrhythmias. Azaleas can be toxic to dogs.
If your dog eats some, it can cause drooling, vomiting, diarrhea or an abnormal heart rate. Other poisonous plants that you may have in your yard are chrysanthemums, larkspur, elephant’s ear, English ivy, iris, lantana and wisteria. Most of the plants considered to be poisonous to your dog are not lethal, but they can cause serious damage or at the very least can irritate his mouth. More specific information about plants that are poisonous to your dog can be found at the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center site. If your dog is acting as if he were sick and you think he may have eaten some plants, take him to your vet as soon as possible.
Fertilizers, pesticides and herbicides may be good for your lawn and garden, but some of these may harm your dog. Those fertilizers containing iron and nitrogen can poison him. Bone and blood meal fertilizers can cause severe irritation and blockage in his intestines. The chemicals in herbicides and pesticides may cause him to have tremors or seizures. Slug and rodent bait can be toxic to him. Insecticides will keep bugs away, but it can also be dangerous for your dog. Even if you are not using these products, your neighbors might be. Keep a close watch on your dog if he goes out of your yard. Don’t let him get into areas that have recently been sprayed.
The sweet taste of coolant is attractive to many dogs. Keep him away from drips from cars. You might want to consider switching to a dog-friendly coolant for your own car.
In the summer you can get stung by a wasp or bee and so can your dog. If your dog is stung he will yelp and lick or rub the area. Dogs can develop an allergic reaction which can cause hives or swelling of his face. If he has any of that or vomiting, diarrhea, pale gums, trouble breathing or difficulty walking and collapses he could be having a serious reaction which could cause his death. Take him to your vet immediately.
Keep your dog away from swimming pools unless he is properly supervised. Drinking chlorine and other pool chemicals can be hazardous for dogs who may have kidney problems, heart disease or just shouldn’t be drinking that.
Even if the temperature is less than 100 degrees, concrete sidewalks and dark asphalt can get hot enough to cause serious burns on your dog’s feet. Check the temperature of these surfaces before walking your dog. If it’s too hot for your bare hand it’s too hot for your dog.
Black widow spiders and snakes, some of which are poisonous, are more active during the summer. Depending on your dog’s size, weight, age and health, a bite from any of these could be deadly. If you take your dog to an area where there might be snakes, keep him on his leash and watch for snakes. Snake bites are painful and could lead to reactions which could cause his death. If he has been bitten, take him to your vet for treatment. Be sure to clean garages and sheds that could have black widow spiders.
Watch your dog for signs of dehydration and heat stroke. If he becomes dangerously overheated, he may become listless, tired and lethargic. He may growl or bark for no apparent reason or have vomiting and diarrhea or drool or salivate.
Your dog could also have pollen allergies. If so, he might have red watering eyes and sneezing. He might lick and chew his paws. He could also get skin and ear infections. If he develops any of the symptoms, ask your vet about allergy medications and other treatments available.
You may be tempted to shave your dog for the summer. It isn’t always a good idea. If his hair is trimmed too short, he will be more susceptible to sunburn. Consult a professional pet groomer before giving your dog a special summer haircut. Also, ask about additional brushing and soothing shampoos for dry, itchy skin.
Most important, of course, never leave your dog in a hot car.
If you would like to get a dog to enjoy the summer with visit the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter at 1206 N. West Street in McAlester. The hours are 10:00 until 5:00 Tuesday-Friday and 10:00 until 2:00 on Saturday. The phone number is 918-423-7803. The adoption fee for dogs is $20. All have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
