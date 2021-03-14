Not everyone is interested in having a pedigreed dog.
Some decide they would rather have a mixed-breed dog instead. There are good reasons for this. Most of these dogs make fine, healthy additions to a household. They will give as much loyalty and affection as a pedigreed dog. If socialized and trained properly as puppies, they will fit happily into your household.
Because mixed-breed applies to puppies from purebred parents of different breeds or from parents of two mixed but known breeds, as well as to puppies whose ancestry is totally unknown, they possess hybrid vigor. This produces a robust, healthy dog with fewer genetic diseases. They tend to be tougher, more robust and more resistant to disease than most pedigreed dogs. Their chances of avoiding inherited defects and diseases are therefore much higher.
However, there is no guarantee of what size or type of dog you are getting if the parentage is unknown. For many people, the delight of taking a mix-breed puppy into their family is the mystery of not knowing exactly how it will turn out.
Will it be long or short haired? Will it’s hair change color as it gets older? Will it stay small or grow into its oversized feet? One clue might be whether it seems to resemble any particular breed. There is no guarantee of its size or type of dog it will be if his parentage is completely unknown. There is also no guarantee of his temperament of behavior.
Just like their purebred cousins, mixed-breed dogs can learn to excel at dog sports like obedience trials, dog agility competitions and Frisbee. They can be trained to be service dogs and can learn basic obedience. They adjust well to a variety of households and living conditions since they are not b red to be specifically a hunting dog or a herding dog.
Mixed-breed dogs can be much cheaper to acquire than a pedigreed dog. Very often a friend or neighbor whose dog has produced a litter of unknown parentage will give one away free. If possible, try to meet the mother. This will help you find out a little about the puppy’s heritage, especially if the father is known to the owner. Observe the mother’s behavior towards her puppies.
This will give you a clue as to the way the puppy’s temperament and character is likely to develop as it grows up. Most shelters ask for only a small donation to adopt a dog and the dog will already be spade or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. An adult dog may already be housebroken. Many lovely mixed-breed dogs in shelters belonged to someone who couldn’t keep them because of allergies, moving, illness or many other reasons.
People who have one or more mixed-breed dogs usually think very highly of them. Just because they are of no particular breed doesn’t mean that they are not loving and faithful. Each has his own unique look. Even if you meet a similar dog, it would not be exactly the same. Yours is indeed one of a kind. It can bring something special to your life. If you really want to know, ask your vet about easy affordable DNA testing. Your mixed-breed dog will hold a special place in your life.
If you want to adopt a mixed-breed dog, visit the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter located at 1206 N. West Street in McAlester. The hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. The phone number is 918-423-7803. The adoption fee for a dog is $20 and $15 for al cat. All have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
