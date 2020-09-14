You step outside and there is what appears to be a lost pet. There are several things that you can do to get him home where he belongs. He may have wandered away from a perfectly good home and his people are frantically looking for him.
Always approach a cat or dog you don’t know quietly, calmly and cautiously. If he shows signs of aggression, call animal control. If he is willing to let you touch him, look for a collar and tag. Hopefully, he has been provided with one and you can call his owner to come and get him.
Talk to your neighbors. If he’s not their pet, they may know where he does belong. Dogs can travel about three miles an hour and cats tend to find places to hole up, so chances are that he came from somewhere close by. Keep in mind though that a dog or cat could have been out alone for several days and has travelled a long way. Don’t make your search too narrow.
Call all the shelters in your area. Leave them a description of the animal you’ve found and where you found him. If it’s possible wait at least 24 hours before taking him to the shelter. That will give his owner time to come to you. If you do have to take him to the shelter, formally report him as found. The shelter can check for a microchip. List yourself as an interested party. You could end up with a new family member is the previous owner can’t be found.
Spread the word. Tell everyone you can that you have found a lost pet. Make a flyer with photos and a brief description and your phone number. Place copies around the neighborhood. Post the information on social media and community bulletin boards.
While you are waiting for his owner to show up, be careful about introducing the cat or dog to your pets. Keep him isolated or have him tested for infectious diseases.
Call local veterinarians. Pet owners often leave lost animal reports with them. Vets can also check for microchips. Check the lost and found classified ads in the local paper. Go back as far as you think it might be possible for the pet to have been lost. Check regularly because it may be some time before the owner places an ad. Search the Lost Reports on the Pet FBI Database. Post a Found report. There have been many quick reunions because both finders and owners used the Pet FBI web site right away.
Be cautious about surrendering the animal to someone who claims to be his owner. Unfortunately, there are people who gather up animals for abusive purposes. Be wary of someone you don’t know who contacts you and offers to adopt the pet if you can’t find the owner. Ask for some proof that the pet is theirs such as a veterinary receipt, photograph or rabies certificate. Ask for details about the pet that you didn’t mention in your found notice. Also, the pet himself could tell you that he has found his owner by the way he reacts when he sees them.
It’s not always easy, but with some work and some luck a pet and his owner can be reunited in a timely manner.
The Pittsburg County Animal Shelter is located at 1206 N. West Street in McAlester. The hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. The adoption fee for dogs is $20 and $15 for cats. All have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
