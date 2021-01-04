A cat older than ten years can be considered a senior cat. Many cats that were healthy to begin with, received regular veterinary care along with a good diet can be expected to live from twelve to fifteen years or possibly longer. With advances in diet and new developments in veterinary medicine an eighteen to twenty-year cat is not uncommon.
An older cat has different needs than when she was a kitten. Her body has changed. She may have developed arthritis which causes her pain and mobility problems. She has become less active and not as interested or able to jump on counters or other high places as she used to do easily. She may have trouble getting into and out of her litter box. She might benefit from a new one with lower sides. Keep the litter box and the food and water bowls on the level of the house where she spends most of her days so she won’t have to go up and down stairs too often. Ramps can help her get to her favorite bird watching window. A softer bed might be more comfortable for her now.
An older cat still needs some exercise. If you walked her on a leash or played with her before continue to do it, but perhaps with less exuberance than you did when she was younger. If she isn’t used to a lot of exercise, don’t begin hard exercise suddenly and don’t let her get exhausted.
Once your cat passes seven or eight years, take her to the vet more often than you used to, especially if you see any changes in her. If you catch an illness early, it is usually less expensive to treat and the outcome is more successful. Preventive medicine, such as inoculations, boosters and prompt attention to symptoms of illness are important in prolonging her life and slowing the decline that comes with old age.
Don’t neglect her dental care. Dental disease can start at an early age. If it isn’t taken care of, by the time she is a senior cat she may have lost some teeth. The pain of dental disease may cause her to have difficulty eating or she may avoid eating altogether. Have her teeth examined once a year, more often if she has had dental problems before. She should also have her teeth brushed regularly.
Just like their owners, cats, especially black ones, may begin to get gray hair. Their hair becomes thinner and duller. Older cats may need to be groomed more often. Not only is this a good way to spend time with her, it also gives you an opportunity to check for lumps, bumps, sores and parasites. It will also cut down on hairball. If she is an inside cat, her nails will grow long faster and may become ingrown or break. Trim her nails regularly or have your vet or groomer do it.
The years with an aging cat may well be the finest because she is an old friend. You know each other’s little quirks. She has settled into the usual household routines and knows what is expected of her. If she is at her best, then your relationship will be the happiest it can be.
