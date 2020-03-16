If you have a cat, you have at least one litter box. Getting your cat to use it makes life easier for both of you. Cats usually don’t need much training in how to use the litter box, but they may need some.
Begin by placing a small, uncovered box in a quiet place. Fill the box with litter. When she shows some interest in it, pick her up and put her in the box. When she uses it, give her a small treat, pet her and praise her. Repeat as needed.
There are basically two kinds of litter boxes-covered and open. A covered litter box has a hood that covers the bottom tray. A shy or timid cat may prefer this kind and be more willing to use it. Covered litter boxes might be too small for a big cat. Others find them too confining and feel trapped if they can’t see what is happening around them. Some covered litter boxes have a replaceable charcoal filter to help reduce odor, but they will still have an odor if they are not cleaned regularly. Many cats find it too unpleasant for them to want to enter the box. A covered litter box is nicer for you to look at and is less messy since the litter is less likely to be kicked out. Although it will ultimately depend on the individual cat, most prefer to use uncovered litter boxes where they can move more freely and can keep an eye on what is going on around them.
Once you have decided on the kind of litter box, you will need the litter to put in it. Most cats don’t like scented litter nor do they like deodorizers or fresheners placed near their litter boxes. Scooping at least once a day and sprinkling a little baking soda helps to control odors. If the litter box smells bad to you, it also does to your cat. You can choose either scoopable or non-scoopable litter. If you choose the scooping kind, don’t just keep scooping. The litter gets saturated with odor because small bits of waste break off and stay in the box. Every two or three weeks empty the box, wash it out and when it is dry fill it with fresh litter. Problems arise when the litter becomes objectionable to them in some way. Cats always prefer a clean litter box. If it isn’t clean enough to suit your cat, she will go somewhere else, probably a spot not to your liking.
It is a good idea to have at least one litter box for each cat. Some cats have no problem sharing, but some do. If there is a box available for each, there is no waiting or squabbles if they want to use it at the same time. Put the litter box where it is easily and always available to the cat. It shouldn’t be too close to her eating and sleeping spots. It should also be where she will not be interrupted or surprised by another animal or person or sudden noises.
Cats have definite likes and dislikes concerning their litter boxes. You may need to experiment to find your cat’s preferences. If she has always used the litter box with no problems and suddenly stops using it, consult your vet immediately. If you have made no changes in the litter or location and it isn’t dirty, she may have a urinary tract infection, kidney failure, diabetes, cystitis, arthritis or some other condition. Or she may be stressed about something. Don’t scold or punish her. Find out what the problem is and fix it.
To get a cat of your own visit the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter located at 1206 N. West St. in McAlester. The hours are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The phone number is 918-423-7803. The adoption fee for cats is $15. All have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
