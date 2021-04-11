Cats will sleep anywhere they want to. Sometimes it is on your bed . Sometimes you are all ready in it. Is it all right if your cat sleeps with you?
There is very low risk of getting a disease from your cat, but if she is showing any signs of illness such as hair loss, skin rashes or a cough take her to your vet. Have her checked regularly to be sure she is healthy and free of worms and fleas.
Keep her out of the nursery. It’s not a good idea for a cat to sleep with a baby because there is a slight risk that she could unintentionally suffocate a baby by sleeping on its chest or face. If your cat is startled, she could scratch, bite or trample the baby as she tries to run away.
If you live alone, you can decide whether you want your cat to sleep on your bed, but when there is another interested party involved, prejudices and emotion can play a part. If anyone has a serious objection, you may have to think seriously about where your cat is going to sleep. It is not easy to boot a cat from the bedroom, but she can adjust more easily than an adult human can. You can come up with a compromise. Let the cat sleep on the bed during the day when no one else is using it. Don’t expect your cat to sleep near the bed, but not on it. Cats are biologically incapable of that.
Don’t start at all if you don’t plan to make it a habit. Don’t let her sleep on the bed during an illness or when your spouse is out of town and then expect her to give up the bed without being unhappy about it.
Also consider that cats are nocturnal animals. You may have your sleep interrupted or be awakened at a very early hour. Having her in your bed could cause her to begin to feel that the bed is hers. She could get agitated and cranky if anyone else, human or animal gets in what she considers to be her bed.
Each cat is different, but they can bring comfort and joy to anyone they choose to bond with. This can include curling up in your bed with you at night. Some cats want to be as close to their person as possible. Some just aren’t interested.
There are some positive sides for having your furry companion sleep with you. It reduces stress as well as bringing warmth and comfort. Feeling your cat’s rhythmic breathing and purring sooths you and helps you get to sleep more quickly. Having her on the bed with you calms anxiety and night terrors. Snuggling up to your cat can lead to improved sleep. People who say they sleep more soundly with their cats had a sense of companionship and serenity. Researchers from the University of Alberta say that having their cats on their bed can help people with chronic pain feel better and eases their feelings of anxiety.
Letting your cat sleep on the bed could benefit both you and your cat. You could both wake up the next morning well rested and ready to take on the day.
